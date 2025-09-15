Rochelle Humes Launches New Autumn Collection for Next

Singer and TV host Rochelle Humes expands her successful fashion line with Next, showcasing a new autumn collection featuring stylish knits, skirts, blazers, and outerwear.

Rochelle Humes has once again showcased her impeccable style and design sense with a new autumn collection for Next . The singer-turned-TV host has curated a range of chic and timeless pieces that are perfect for the cooler months. From cozy knits and sophisticated skirts to classic blazers, the collection offers a versatile mix of wardrobe essentials in a palette of neutral shades, deep browns, and rich burgundies.

A standout piece from the collection is the Grey Stripe Single Breasted Blazer, priced at £56. This versatile blazer can be dressed up or down, effortlessly complementing everything from skirts and jeans to leggings and wide-leg joggers. Humes herself styles the blazer with matching suit trousers, creating a chic and polished look. The blazer comes in sizes eight to 26, while the trousers are available in sizes 10 to 26. The collection also features a range of must-have knitwear, including the Chocolate Brown Roll Edge Knitted Mini Dress (£36). Available in sizes extra small to extra extra large, this dress can be styled with ballet flats and a trench coat for a feminine touch, or paired with tights, chunky boots, and a biker jacket for a more edgy vibe. Additionally, a stylish corduroy column skirt (£44) adds a touch of warmth and texture to the collection. For those seeking outerwear options, the Cord Collar Heritage Coat (£84) in grey offers a classic and timeless silhouette. Humes styles it with black straight-leg jeans, loafers, and a turtle neck for a put-together look. While the collection is brand new, potential shoppers can explore customer reviews and ratings of Next's delivery service on Trustpilot. Past customers have praised the retailer for its reliability, next-day delivery, extensive choice, and prompt updates. However, some have noted occasional delays in delivery times





