Rochelle Humes: 'Never Respect' My Absent Father After He Left Me as a Baby

Rochelle Humes opens up about her estranged father, Mark Piper, stating she will never respect him after he walked out on her as a baby. The presenter discusses the emotional impact of his absence and the positive influence of her uncle, football legend Paul Ince, in her life. Humes also shares insights into her upbringing and early career.

Rochelle Humes has expressed her profound disappointment and lack of respect for her absent father , Mark Piper, who left her as a baby. In a candid interview, the presenter and former Saturdays singer revealed that she has no recollection of her father and endured years of anger and upset due to his absence. This emotional detachment solidified when she became a mother herself, welcoming her first child, Alaia-Mai, in 2013. At that point, any lingering curiosity or respect for her father evaporated entirely.

Despite this void, Rochelle found a significant male role model in her uncle, Paul Ince, a celebrated former England football captain who played for Manchester United and West Ham. Speaking on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast, Rochelle shared, 'My dad left when I was one, I don't really remember him. I remember waiting for him at the window on the weekends which ended quickly because he just didn't come and there were so many years I was upset and angry about it.' She further elaborated on the pivotal moment of becoming a mother, stating, 'The day I had Alaia I instantly had zero curiosity to get to know my dad and I would never respect him as a person, he is not someone I would choose to spend time with.'

Mark Piper went on to have three other children: Love Island star Sophie Piper, and Lili and Jake, with whom Rochelle eventually reconnected after 23 years. Rochelle observed the stark contrast in her father's presence, noting, 'As a kid I did find it hard, he went on to have three other children, who are now, we are obsessed with each other but from the outside I saw he was there for them and not me.'

Her uncle Paul, who is not a blood relative but a close family friend, became a constant source of support. He even walked her down the aisle when she married Marvin Humes in 2012. Rochelle described Paul's impactful presence: 'My uncle was there for me, he was that male presence for me, but my mum wore a lot of hats. But my uncle Paul would come and he played football for England, he is Paul Ince and was playing for England, he gave me away at my wedding and Marv had to ask Paul to marry me. It was exciting I used to go watch West Ham every weekend but he was really that male role model that I looked up to.'

She added, 'I never realised he was cool until secondary school. Claire his wife and my mum are best friends, he's not actually my blood uncle but my mum was the first one to have a child and that was it, he was always just around and always will be. I never felt like I didn't have a male figure around because he always made time for me, like every single weekend.'

Beyond the complexities of her paternal relationships, Rochelle also shed light on her upbringing, revealing that she was raised in challenging circumstances. She explained that her mother raised her and her sister as a single parent, working multiple jobs and living in a hostel before eventually securing a council flat and later a council house. Rochelle recalled her mother's determination, saying, 'She raised me and my sister solo, she worked every job, she had me in a hostel and then we got a council flat and then a council house and then she bought the house and it was like winning the Euros.'

She reflected on her mother's resilience: 'I see the financial privileged we have which I have worked my a**e for but not only financially what she did as a single parent, I never knew we didn't have a lot in life. The only thing I did know that was different was I had to wait in a different queue for my lunch at school and I remember being so embarrassed.'

Rochelle first gained public recognition at the age of 12 as part of S Club Juniors. Contrasting her early success, she revealed that she earned more money during her time in S Club Juniors than she did with The Saturdays. She explained that the music industry had changed by the time The Saturdays rose to fame, with less financial reward for the group members who received a salary rather than substantial earnings from their chart-topping hits like All Fired Up and Higher. 'I made more money in S Club Juniors than I did in The Saturdays. The music industry... the money just went out of it. It wasn't the same space to be in anymore,' she stated, emphasizing that her substantial income during The Saturdays era primarily came from brand deals and touring, rather than the group's singles





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Rochelle Humes Absent Father Paul Ince Saturdays Upbringing

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