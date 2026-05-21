Rochelle Humes raises alarm on 'Lawless London' with social media posts

Rochelle Humes highlighted the escalating crime situation in London and advised residents not to wear valuable jewelry due to the rampant theft. Her remarks came after she shared a gallery of expensive jewels she was adorned with on a recent trip to Miami.

Rochelle Humes sparked a debate with her remarks about a 'dangerous' city, London, pointing out the increased crime rates and advising not to wear expensive jewelry, while showcasing a bountiful collection of high-end jewels in her latest social media posts.

Figures show a rise in mobile phone thefts in the city, and she added to the concern by sharing her experience of observing robberies in swanky stores. The Met Police launched a major campaign against such activities after the fall in phone thefts and the incidents led the public to worry about an escalation of violent smash-and-grab robberies across London





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Lawless London Increased Crime Rates Mobile Phone Thefts Rigorous Anti-Crime Measures Robberies At Luxurious Stores

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