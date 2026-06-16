Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster Celebrate 19 Years of Marriage with Heartfelt tributes and Shared Insights on Lasting Love

Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster marked their 19th wedding anniversary with a loving Instagram post and a revealing interview where Penny shared the secrets to their enduring romance, including date nights, maintaining intimacy, and allowing space to keep the spark alive.

Sir Rod Stewart celebrated his 19th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to his wife, Penny Lancaster . The 81-year-old music legend shared a nostalgic photograph from their 2007 wedding day, expressing his deep admiration and affection.

In his caption, Stewart reflected on their nearly three decades together, stating, '27 years of my life spent with this stunning Lady, happy 19th wedding anniversary my darling Penny, some guys have all the luck.

' This public tribute underscored the couple's enduring bond, which has become a celebrated example of a long-lasting relationship in the public eye. Earlier in the year, Penny Lancaster, a 55-year-old TV presenter and former police officer, offered insights into the secrets of their successful marriage. In an interview with Best magazine, she humorously remarked that she 'deserves a medal' for her partnership with the iconic singer.

Lancaster emphasized the importance of not taking each other for granted, highlighting their commitment to regular date nights-whether enjoying dinner, theatre outings, or simple moments like sharing coffee after a school run. She also mentioned the value they place on long, romantic walks and the deliberate effort to 'flirt with each other and make each other laugh.

' According to Penny, maintaining intimacy during private moments is crucial, and they actively celebrate milestones with thoughtful gestures, such as a recent romantic train journey from Paris to Portofino-places significant to their relationship history, as Rod proposed in Paris and they married in Portofino. The couple, who first met in 1999 when Penny was a photography student at Barking College and Rod was performing, have consistently prioritized both quality time and healthy independence.

Lancaster explained that having 'time apart' helps 'keep the spark alive,' noting that even in their early years, they spent extended periods in different countries-she in the UK studying, he in the US-communicating for hours on the phone about their interests and daily lives. Currently, after three weeks apart, they were eagerly reuniting, with Penny choosing to meet Rod at the airport herself rather than letting his usual driver handle it, a small but telling detail about their continued closeness.

Penny also shed light on the 'sensitive, spiritual, and artistic' man behind Rod's public persona, describing him as deeply caring yet demanding of attention-a trait she willingly accommodates. Their family includes two sons together: Alistair, 20, and Aiden, 14. Rod is also a father to six other children from previous relationships, a complex family history that includes a daughter placed for adoption early in his life and children from two former marriages and past relationships.

The story of their meeting was itself a testament to patience: Rod's band leader, Carmine Appice, intentionally withheld Penny's number for months after their initial encounter, believing Rod needed time to heal following his divorce from Rachel Hunter. Rod later joked about nearly firing Appice but ultimately appreciated the intervention.

As Penny emotionally recalled, that withheld phone number eventually led to a love that has spanned over 26 years, marked by mutual respect, deliberate romance, and a shared commitment to nurturing their connection through every season of life





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