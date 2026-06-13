Rod Stewart Cancels Last-Minute Concert Due to Respiratory Illness, Voice Loss Amid 'One Last Time' Tour

Rod Stewart canceled his Chula Vista concert after doctors diagnosed him with an acute upper respiratory infection and laryngitis, leaving fans disappointed. The 81-year-old singer, on his 'One Last Time' tour which may be his final one, shared a photo from the empty stage and promised to reschedule. The cancellation highlights health challenges during his farewell tour, coinciding with his recent political comments about the US President during an event with King Charles.

Sir Rod Stewart , the iconic 81-year-old singer, was compelled to cancel a scheduled performance at the last minute on Friday. The concert was set to take place at the Chula Vista's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, with fans already queuing for entry when the cancellation was announced.

In an official statement posted to Instagram, his team explained that despite his efforts and traveling to the venue, doctors diagnosed him with an acute upper respiratory infection that caused laryngitis, rendering him unable to perform. Following the treatment, Rod Stewart personally shared a photo of himself on the now-empty stage, expressing his disappointment and apologizing to his fans.

He stated that while he was feeling better, his voice was not up to the task, and he promised to do everything possible to reschedule the show. The abrupt cancellation left many fans upset and frustrated, with some having traveled long distances and already inside the venue when they were turned away.

The incident is particularly significant as Stewart is currently on his 'One Last Time' tour, which commenced in 2024, and he has openly hinted that this could be his final tour. In a recent interview, he mentioned that after his upcoming UK dates, he would likely retire from touring.

Adding a layer of political commentary, Stewart recently made a pointed remark about the US President during an event with King Charles, referring to him as a 'little ratbag' and claiming the King's subsequent 'yes exactly' response indicated the comment went over the monarch's head. Royal sources clarified that the King's exact reply could not be heard and should not be interpreted as agreement.

The cancellation in Chula Vista underscores the physical toll of touring at an advanced age and the high stakes of what may be a farewell journey for one of rock's most enduring figures





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Rod Stewart Concert Cancellation Laryngitis Respiratory Infection One Last Time Tour Retirement King Charles Political Remarks

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