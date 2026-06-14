Rod Stewart Criticized for Cancelling Show and Attending World Cup Game

Rod Stewart, the legendary musician, faced criticism from fans after cancelling his show on Friday night less than 24 hours before he was seen boarding a private jet to head to Scotland's first World Cup game. Despite his illness, he attended the Scotland vs Haiti match and cheered from the stands as they beat Haiti 1-0. Fans accused him of being 'disingenuous' for cancelling the show and attending the game.

Rod Stewart is facing criticism from fans after he cancelled his show on Friday night less than 24 hours before he was seen boarding a private jet to head to Scotland's first World Cup game.

The legendary musician, 81, had been due to perform at the Chula Vista’s North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in California but cancelled the show while fans were queuing to enter the venue due to a respiratory infection. Despite his illness, on Saturday morning Rod jumped on a private jet with his sons Aidan and Alistair to head to Boston for the Scotland vs Haiti match.

After a successful win for the Scots, the star was seen cheering from the stands as they beat Haiti 1-0. However fans have been left less than impressed as they took to Twitter to vent their frustrations, accusing him of being 'disingenuous'





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Rod Stewart World Cup Cancelling Show Private Jet Respiratory Infection Laryngitis

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