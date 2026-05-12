Roddy McDowall: The Man Who Kept Hollywood's Secrets

McDowall was the person Judy Garland turned to when she needed a safe haven as headlines about her cyclical tragedies made her a target. He shielded the star from the press at his Malibu beach house. Years later, he did the same for a young Johnny Depp, who was making the transition from teen idol to serious actor and wanted to learn how the old guard like Gregory Peck managed to build career longevity. Emma Thompson remembers those days well. 'I met so many elderly stars at Roddy's - such giants in my mind.' McDowall had established deep bonds with friends and costars like Elizabeth Taylor, Jane Powell, Natalie Wood, Farley Granger and Maureen O'Hara.

When people asked Roddy McDowall if he might ever write a memoir, he always said no. He believed the only book anyone would pay him to write was one revealing his own and, crucially, everyone else's secrets.

Inarguably, he did know where all the bodies were buried, figuratively speaking. But if Elizabeth Taylor, one of his closest confidantes, had ever killed anyone, McDowall would undoubtedly have helped her bury the body. And he would have taken their secret to the grave. To him, loyalty was everything, and betraying someone's trust was unforgivable.

In researching the first published biography of Roddy McDowall, I've read through thousands of documents in his archives at Boston University and conducted dozens of interviews





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Roddy Mcdowall Hollywood Secrets Loyalty Trust Childhood Career Struggles Faithful Relationship With Elizabeth Taylor

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