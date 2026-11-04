Rodney Bob Kills Karie Rae Thomas and Injures Infant Before Suicide

Rodney Bob shot Karie Rae Thomas and injured his eight-month-old son before taking his own life in northwest Houston on Saturday. Police confirm the infant remains in stable but critical condition following the violent domestic incident.

Houston police have confirmed a deadly domestic incident at an apartment complex on 7700 Willow Chase Boulevard involving 52-year-old Rodney Bob and 37-year-old Karie Rae Thomas. The tragedy occurred on Saturday around 7:35pm when Bob arrived to visit his eight-month-old son and a confrontation escalated into a fatal shooting and subsequent suicide.

Sequence of Events at Willow Chase Apartment

Rodney Bob entered the northwest Houston apartment complex for a scheduled visit to deliver diapers for his infant son. According to Houston police reports shared with KHOU, an argument broke out involving Bob and the baby's 19-year-old mother. During the confrontation, Bob retrieved a firearm and immediately shot Karie Rae Thomas in the back.

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Following the shooting of the grandmother, Bob turned the weapon on the infant, striking the baby in the abdomen. The baby's mother managed to escape the immediate violence and rushed her injured son out of the building. After inflicting these injuries, Bob took his own life with the same weapon at the scene. Officers from the Houston Police Department arrived to find Bob deceased and Thomas suffering from critical gunshot wounds.

Medical Response and Victim Status

First responders from the Houston Fire Department and police officers performed emergency CPR and applied a chest seal to Karie Rae Thomas before transporting her to the hospital. Despite these life-saving efforts, Thomas did not survive her injuries and died at the medical facility. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, acting as the medical examiner, officially identified Rodney Bob as the deceased father.

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The eight-month-old infant remains in critical but stable condition as of Monday. Specific details regarding the severity of the baby's injuries have not been released by authorities or the hospital. The child's 19-year-old mother was not physically injured in the exchange and was able to evacuate the apartment complex with the infant immediately after the shooting.

Family Grief and Mental Health Context

Members of the Bob family have expressed deep sorrow over the loss of two relatives. Rodney Bob's daughter, who spoke to KHOU but remained anonymous, stated she wished things had turned out differently. She acknowledged that her father had struggled with mental health issues in the past, but explicitly clarified that these struggles were not an excuse for his violent actions.

The family is now left to grieve the loss of both Rodney Bob and Karie Rae Thomas. The incident has left a profound emotional impact on the surviving relatives, particularly the baby's mother, who lost her own mother in the shooting. Neighbors have described the atmosphere in the building as somber and disturbing in the wake of the tragedy.

Investigation Status and Community Reaction

The Houston Police Department has opened a formal investigation into the apparent murder-suicide. As of Tuesday, investigators had not released specific details regarding the cause of the argument that preceded the shooting. Authorities have referred all inquiries about victim identities to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, which confirmed the identities of the deceased.

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Neighbors expressed shock at the violence in a building they described as typically quiet. Patrick Francis, a neighbor, voiced concern for the surviving mother who must now cope with the death of her mother and the injuries to her child. Another resident, Prudence Holt, reported hearing three gunshots followed by screams. While the community is relieved that the shooter is deceased, the event has left lasting fear and devastation among residents.