Roger Sweet, Creator of He-Man and Masters of the Universe, Passes Away at 91

Roger Sweet, the legendary toy designer behind the iconic He-Man character and the Masters of the Universe franchise, has died at the age of 91 after a long battle with dementia. His wife, Marlene, confirmed his passing at a nursing facility, highlighting the financial struggles they faced due to his healthcare needs. Sweet's groundbreaking work at Mattel in the 1970s and 1980s revolutionized the toy industry, leaving a lasting legacy in pop culture.

Roger Sweet , the legendary toy designer renowned for creating the iconic character He-Man , has passed away at the age of 91. His wife, Marlene, confirmed that he died at a nursing facility on Tuesday morning following a long battle with dementia, as reported by TMZ.

Sweet was a pioneering figure at Mattel during the 1970s and 1980s, where he conceptualized He-Man in 1981 and developed the expansive fantasy and science-fiction universe of the Masters of the Universe toy line, which launched in 1982. Earlier this year, Sweet and his wife were compelled to launch a GoFundMe campaign to cover the escalating costs of his healthcare needs after his dementia diagnosis.

In February, Marlene revealed that Sweet had suffered a serious fall during a walk, leading to a stay in the intensive care unit where doctors discovered he had two brain bleeds. Medical professionals advised that he move into a memory care facility to better manage his dementia symptoms and ensure his safety. Roger Sweet, the visionary behind He-Man, has died at 91.

His wife, Marlene, shared that he passed away at a nursing home on Tuesday morning after a prolonged struggle with dementia, according to TMZ. Sweet was a lead toy designer at Mattel in the 1970s and 1980s, where he brought He-Man to life in 1981 and crafted the fantasy and sci-fi world of the Masters of the Universe toy line, which debuted in 1982.

He-Man was born out of Mattel's response to the overwhelming success of Star Wars, which the company had initially overlooked when it chose not to create a toy line inspired by the 1977 blockbuster. After Star Wars' triumph and the enduring popularity of its toys, Mattel sought to rectify its mistake by developing its own line of genre-inspired action figures. Sweet eventually delivered what Mattel was seeking with He-Man, despite the company's earlier unsuccessful attempts with other toy ideas.

Sweet is credited with pitching the He-Man design to Mattel, believing that the muscular figure would resonate with children even without the context of his backstory or the surrounding universe. However, the origins of He-Man's creation have been debated, with some Mattel designers claiming that Sweet's prototypes were influenced by fantasy sketches by Mark Taylor, a packaging designer at the company.

Before his tenure at Mattel, Sweet worked as a designer at the industrial design firm Walter Dorwin Teague Associates, where he contributed to projects for major corporations such as Boeing, Hoover, and Procter & Gamble. Sweet had recently transitioned to a facility for full-time care when his wife initiated the GoFundMe campaign. Earlier this year, Marlene announced that Sweet was battling dementia after a fall revealed he had suffered two brain bleeds.

She appealed to fans to donate to the GoFundMe to help cover the substantial costs of his stay in a memory care facility. By Tuesday evening, the campaign had surpassed its original $50,000 goal, raising over $93,700. Following the creation of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe in the early 1980s, the characters were adapted into an animated series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which aired from 1983 to 1985.

The franchise expanded with the 1985 film He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword, leading to a spin-off animated series, She-Ra: Princess of Power. Marlene described Sweet's mental decline as devastating, noting that he had only been in the facility for a few days when his condition worsened. She also highlighted the financial strain, with monthly costs exceeding $10,000 for his care, which was not covered by Medicare.

In her GoFundMe message, Marlene emphasized Sweet's significant impact on the toy industry during his 15-year tenure at Mattel





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