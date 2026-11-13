Roger Waters Files for Divorce from Kamilah Chavis in New York Court

Pink Floyd alum Roger Waters, 83, has filed for divorce from Kamilah Chavis, 48, in New York Supreme Court, according to court records reviewed by People.

Pink Floyd alum Roger Waters has filed for divorce from his spouse Kamilah Chavis in New York Supreme Court. The musician, who is 83, filed for the split from Chavis, 48, on Tuesday, according to court records reviewed by People. The filing marks a new chapter in the personal life of one of rock music's most prominent figures.

Roger Waters revealed in October 2021 that he had married Chavis, posting multiple images to Facebook with the caption 'I'm so happy, finally a keeper.' The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Roger Waters for further comment on the divorce filing.

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Roger Waters Divorce Filing and Marriage History

Roger Waters has filed for divorce from Kamilah Chavis, making their marriage, which began in October 2021, his fifth. The filing was made in New York Supreme Court and reviewed by People through court records.

Roger Waters was previously married to Judith Trim between 1968 and 1975. He was then wed to Carolyne Christie from 1976 to 1992, followed by Priscilla Phillips between 1993 and 2001. His fourth marriage was to Laurie Durning, which lasted from 2012 to 2015.

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Roger Waters is father to three children. Harry, 49, and India, 48, are his children from his marriage to Carolyne Christie, while his son Jack is from his marriage to Priscilla Phillips.

How Roger Waters Met Kamilah Chavis

Roger Waters first crossed paths with Kamilah Chavis when she worked as a driver for him during a series of concerts. He explained this to Infobae in 2018, according to the report cited in the source material.

Roger Waters said he was in the same location for two weeks while they were transported between the hotel and the stadium. He described how his security guard would sit with Chavis and they would talk while he rode in the back, and said that something about her attracted him.

Roger Waters said he approached Chavis by saying 'Excuse me,' and when she turned around, he asked whether anyone had ever told her she had beautiful cheekbones. He described seeing a small reaction from her, which he said marked the beginning of their relationship.

Roger Waters also shared his views on love and relationships with the outlet. He said that love requires maturing and that real love will surely last a long time, because love is about giving rather than receiving.

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Ozzy Osbourne Remarks Sparked Family Backlash

Roger Waters drew sharp criticism from the Osbourne family after making a series of remarks about Ozzy Osbourne in the weeks following his July 22, 2025 passing. The comments were made on the Independent Ink podcast and angered Ozzy Osbourne's relatives.

Roger Waters said Ozzy Osbourne, who had just died, should be remembered with forgiveness for whatever state he was in throughout his life. He also said he had no idea about Osbourne's music, used profanity to say he did not care, and added that he never cared about Black Sabbath and had no interest in biting the heads of chickens.

Jack Osbourne responded in a September 2025 Instagram post, calling Roger Waters pathetic and out of touch. Jack Osbourne said Waters only got attention by speaking nonsense in the press, and that his father had always considered Waters a derogatory name, which Jack said Waters had now proven right.

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne's widow, later responded to the controversy in an interview with Piers Morgan. She said Roger Waters was great once, but that his greatness did not last, and that he could not make any great music on his own. She also described him as a has-been and said he hates everyone who is successful, adding that he had five wives.