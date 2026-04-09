Role Play Centre Proposed for Former Taxi Office in Longridge

Plans have been submitted to convert a former taxi office in Longridge into a children’s role play centre in the old Co-op building on Berry Lane. The new business would be run by Little Longridge Role Play Town and would focus on children aged 0-7 years, with a session-based booking system.

A new children's role play center is proposed for Longridge , slated to occupy the space of a former taxi office located within the historic old Co-op building on Berry Lane. The project, submitted to Ribble Valley Council , aims to revitalize an existing commercial space and introduce a family-friendly recreational facility to the town center. The initiative focuses on transforming the rear section of the building, specifically addressing the commercial unit at 29-33 Berry Lane.

The primary focus of the project is to provide a safe and enriching environment where young children can actively participate in imaginative play and engage in early learning activities. The development emphasizes the internal adjustments required to adapt the space, and there will be no significant changes to the building's exterior. The project is spearheaded by Little Longridge Role Play Town, and aims to provide an engaging and safe environment for young children in Longridge.\The proposal submitted outlines the operational plan for the children's role play center. The planned hours of operation are from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm, seven days a week, making it accessible for families throughout the week. The center is intended to primarily cater to children aged 0-7 years. The center will be meticulously designed with themed play environments specifically created to promote imaginative play, encourage social interaction among children, and facilitate learning through exploration. Moreover, the facility will implement a session-based booking system, which will allow for carefully controlled visitor numbers. Each session is designed to accommodate approximately 25 children, each accompanied by their parents or carers, ensuring a manageable and comfortable atmosphere for the children and their guardians. This approach allows the center to manage the capacity, preventing overcrowding and ensuring a high-quality experience for each child. This session structure also facilitates the organization of various activities and ensures the safety and well-being of the children in the play area. This planned approach to managing the number of children ensures the safety and well-being of all children who will be visiting the role-play center.\The strategic location of the role play center within the old Co-op building on Berry Lane places it at the heart of Longridge, intending to boost the town's center by injecting a family-centric entertainment option. The re-use of the commercial unit at 29-33 Berry Lane is a beneficial move, utilizing an existing structure instead of constructing a new building, supporting urban renewal. The focus on imaginative play and early learning activities further enriches the educational value, aiding children’s development. The role-play center aims to be an asset for the community, providing a safe space for children to learn and play while also fostering social interaction. The plans have been submitted and are under review. It is an exciting prospect for the children of Longridge, providing a fun and stimulating environment to learn and engage. The implementation of this facility should also boost the local economy and help with job creation. This initiative shows a commitment to providing an engaging, education-focused environment for young children in Longridge. The meticulous planning involved, from the themed play areas to the session-based booking system, reflects a desire to ensure that the centre will deliver a high-quality experience





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