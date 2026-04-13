Rolex Rippers Feared to be Back as Elderly Man Targeted in Aylesbury

Police are investigating a possible resurgence of the Rolex Rippers, a gang of female thieves who target elderly men for their valuable watches. An incident in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, has raised concerns, with the tactics used mirroring those employed by the gang in previous thefts across southern England. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Fears are mounting that a notorious gang of female Rolex thieves, dubbed the Rolex Rippers , may have returned to their criminal activities with a new target area. An incident in Aylesbury , Buckinghamshire, involving a man in his 70s, has raised alarms, as the methods employed bear striking similarities to the gang's known modus operandi.

The Rolex Rippers, known for targeting elderly men, gained notoriety for employing distraction techniques, often involving feigned offers of assistance or affection, to facilitate the theft of valuable timepieces. The incident in Aylesbury occurred last Monday when the victim was approached by a woman offering cleaning and gardening services. The situation escalated, and the woman inappropriately touched the man before making off with his Rolex watch. This incident echoes a string of similar thefts across the south of England in 2021, where the all-female gang targeted older men, often employing tactics such as posing as charity workers or offering hugs to distract their victims before snatching their expensive watches. The Rolex Rippers, believed to be composed of Eastern European women, were linked to at least 15 crimes. The only member of the gang ever caught and convicted was Romanian national Stefania Tinica, who was apprehended at Luton airport while attempting to flee the country. She was jailed for 40 months for her involvement in a successful theft in Poole, Dorset, and a failed robbery in Cheshire. The gang's operations spanned various locations, including Dorset, Hampshire, West Sussex, Surrey, and Gloucestershire, all involving older men as victims. The latest incident in Aylesbury, if linked to the same gang, would represent a new development. The woman involved was described as being in her 20s or 30s with long dark hair, a possible Spanish accent, wearing a black baseball cap and light colored clothing, and approximately 5ft tall. Thames Valley Police have launched an urgent manhunt to locate the suspect. The pattern of the Aylesbury incident closely mirrors previous thefts attributed to the Rolex Rippers. Victims were approached with seemingly innocent offers, which then progressed to physical contact, providing the opportunity to steal the watch. In one reported instance, a man in Kent was approached by two women who asked him to sign a petition. While he was distracted, one of the women embraced him, and his watch was stolen. Another case involved a man in July 2021, who had his Yacht-Master Rolex watch stolen. The police investigation is ongoing, and Detective Constable Mandy Cutler has urged anyone who witnessed the Aylesbury incident to contact the Thames Valley Police. This resurgence of activity by a gang, known for its strategic approach to targeting elderly men, highlights the need for increased vigilance and public awareness. The police are continuing their investigations, hoping to bring the culprits to justice and prevent further thefts. This recent event, mirroring the gang's characteristic tactics, underscores the importance of caution and awareness for potential targets, particularly elderly individuals, who may be vulnerable to such sophisticated schemes





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