Rollercoaster riders stranded for four hours after Texas amusement park malfunction

A malfunction on the Iron Shark rollercoaster at Galveston's Pleasure Pier left eight riders stranded 100ft in the air for over four hours on Thursday evening. Firefighters worked to rescue the passengers, who were safely lowered to the ground without injury.

Rollercoaster riders were left stranded 100ft in the air above a near-vertical drop for more than four hours after a ride malfunctioned at a Texas amusement park.

Dramatic pictures showed firefighters climbing ladders to rescue eight passengers trapped at the top of the Iron Shark rollercoaster on Galveston's Pleasure Pier on Thursday evening. The carriage became stuck at the top of the ride's 100ft vertical lift hill at around 5pm local time, leaving riders suspended above a 90-degree drop as emergency crews raced to the scene.

Images from the park showed rescue workers scaling the track before securing each passenger in a safety harness and carefully guiding them down a fully extended ladder. The stranded riders were STEM students from Houston who were visiting the attraction as part of a senior trip. Galveston Fire Department crews arrived shortly after 5.30pm and spent hours bringing the passengers down one by one. The final rider was safely rescued shortly after 9pm, Fire Chief Mike Varela Jr. said.

Local television footage showed firefighters working from the top of a tower truck ladder as the sun set before slowly lowering the riders to safety. The cause of the malfunction remains unclear. The Iron Shark is the tallest rollercoaster on the pier and reaches speeds of up to 52mph when operating normally. Riders must be at least 42 inches tall, according to the Pleasure Pier website.

Pleasure Pier chief operating officer Terry Turney said the ride's emergency stop system had functioned as intended when the malfunction occurred. A thorough inspection of the ride will take place before it is placed back in service, he added. None of the passengers were injured, although they were checked for dehydration after spending hours in the heat, Chief Varela said





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Rollercoaster Malfunction Texas Amusement Park Galveston's Pleasure Pier Iron Shark Rollercoaster Firefighter Rescue

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