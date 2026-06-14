Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood Ordered to Paint Pink Front Door Black by Council

Westminster City Council has issued an ultimatum to Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, directing him to repaint his bright pink front door to a 'neutral tone', with officials favoring black, echoing the band's 1966 hit. The 79-year-old musician has owned the £7 million Maida Vale mansion since 2017. The council has refused retrospective planning permission for colorful doors on the upmarket street, citing that 'incongruous' colors harm the architectural interest of the listed buildings in the conservation area. Neighbor Angela Allen, 97, was also forced to change her blue door or face a £30,000 fine. Other residents with vibrant doors express disappointment but some acknowledge the historical context. The council states that changes affecting the historic character require consent.

Westminster City Council has instructed Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood to replace the bright pink front door of his Maida Vale residence with a more neutral color, reportedly favoring black.

The 79-year-old musician has lived in the £7 million northwest London mansion with his third wife, Sally Humphreys, since 2017. The directive is part of a broader enforcement action by the council targeting several homes on the affluent street, which is located within a conservation area containing listed buildings. Council officials have denied retrospective planning permission for the colorful doors, arguing that non-traditional hues are 'incongruous' and compromise the 'appearance and special architectural interest' of the properties.

A source close to Wood explained that while he initially kept the front gate black to comply with regulations and painted the door pink, the council later objected after a photograph surfaced. Wood formally applied for permission, but his request was rejected with the order to 'paint it black'-a situation the source described as 'annoying.

' The irony is not lost, given the Rolling Stones' iconic 1966 single 'Paint It Black. ' Wood, father to ten-year-old twin girls with Humphreys, now faces the prospect of altering the vibrant entrance. The council's stance affects multiple residents. BAFTA-winning continuity supervisor Angela Allen, 97, was among the first to be told to repaint her blue door after a five-year deliberation; she was threatened with a £30,000 fine if she refused.

Allen, who worked on classic films such as 'The Third Man' and 'The African Queen,' remains defiant despite her age. Another neighbor, David, whose door is orange, said he likes the color but acknowledges that historically such shades would not have been used when the homes were built in the 1800s. He stated he would repaint if required, though he would be disappointed.

Westminster City Council defended its actions, emphasizing that the properties are part of a 'distinctive group of listed buildings within a conservation area.

' A spokesperson noted that changes affecting historic character may require consent and that residents can submit formal applications for consideration. While some residents accept the historical justification, others see the enforcement as overly prescriptive, turning a simple aesthetic choice into a bureaucratic battle for one of rock's most legendary figures





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Ronnie Wood Rolling Stones Front Door Council Planning Permission Maida Vale Conservation Area Listed Buildings Color Paint It Black

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