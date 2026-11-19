The ZYN Rolling Stone UK Awards 2026 returns to Camden's Roundhouse, hosted by Danny Dyer. Celebrities gather for music, film, and TV honors.

The annual ZYN Rolling Stone UK Awards returned to London on Thursday night, transforming Camden's historic Roundhouse into a vibrant hub for the nation's most prominent figures in music, film, and television. Hosted for the second consecutive year by the Rivals star Danny Dyer, the event showcased a star-studded lineup of celebrities and industry heavyweights celebrating excellence in the UK entertainment sector. The evening marked a significant return to the iconic venue, promising an evening of glamour, live performances, and prestigious awards recognition for the year 2026.

Danny Dyer Returns to Host the Annual Ceremony

Danny Dyer expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the helm of the prestigious awards ceremony, stating that he was buzzing to be back at the Roundhouse. He recalled the success of the previous year's event, describing it as a proper night and predicting that the 2026 edition would be even bigger and better than ever before. Dyer's energetic presentation style has become a hallmark of the awards, bridging the gap between mainstream celebrity culture and the core music and entertainment audience. His return signals continuity and high-energy entertainment as the central theme for this year's gathering of industry leaders and stars.

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Star-Studded Red Carpet Fashion and Celebrities

The red carpet served as a runway for some of the UK's most recognizable personalities, with attendees arriving in extravagant designer outfits. Kelly Osbourne turned up the glamour by making a dramatic entrance in a plunging blue gown, simultaneously debuting a new vampy makeover that featured long red hair and dark, striking makeup. Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts, age forty-five, flaunted her toned physique in a sheer red dress adorned with an intricate silver spiderweb design, posing confidently for photographers. TV presenter Laura Whitmore, also forty-one, displayed her toned legs in a black dress featuring a thigh-high split, complemented by towering heels that added height to her striking silhouette.

Other notable attendees included Fearne Cotton, Louise Redknapp, Anais Gallagher, and Mae Muller, each bringing their unique style to the evening. Louise Redknapp opted for a sheer lace dress paired with a stylish black leather jacket, while singer Mae Muller wore a chic striped mini dress. Anais Gallagher chose a more casual yet fashionable look with a black jacket and jeans. Inside the venue, the atmosphere was electric as celebrities mingled, including Celebrity Traitors star Sebastian Croft, Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell, and Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon, who attended with her husband Sylvain. Singer James Blunt looked dapper in a sharp suit, while Blossoms members Josh Dewhurst, Charlie Salt, Tom Ogden, Joe Donovan, and Myles Kellock added to the musical talent present. Radio star Jordan North and Melanie Blatt also made appearances, further highlighting the event's broad appeal across different entertainment sectors.

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Award Categories and Leading Nominees

The ceremony highlights the top achievements across four major categories: The Album Award, The Song of the Year Award, The Live Act Award, and The Artist Award, alongside The Breakthrough Award and The Television Award. Leading the charge in the Album category is Glastonbury headliner Harry Styles, nominated for his record titled Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. He faces stiff competition from a diverse array of talented artists including Fontaines D.C. for Dopamine Chamber, Help(2), Jorja Smith for What Are the Odds, Nia Archives for Emotional Junglist, and Westside Cowboy for It Goes On. In the Song of the Year category, Lily Allen takes on heavy hitters such as Dave, Holly Humberstone, Rose Gray, Sam Fender, and Sienna Spiro.

The Television Award nominees reflect the current landscape of UK broadcasting, with contenders including Ann Droid, Bait, Saturday Night Live UK, Slow Horses, and The Traitors. The event also includes the induction of thirteen winners into the Rolling Stone UK Hall of Fame, recognizing enduring contributions to the industry. Past winners provide a benchmark for this year's competition, with Lewis Capaldi previously taking The Artist Award and FKA twigs winning The Album Award. Last year's Live Act Award went to Biffy Clyro, who beat out Oasis, while Sir Bob Geldof was honored with The Lifetime Achievement Award, cementing his legacy in British music history.

Live Performances and Event Significance

This year's event features four live performances, headlined by artists Shygirl and Madra Salach, adding a dynamic musical layer to the award presentations. The inclusion of live performances underscores the event's commitment to celebrating not just recorded achievements but also the vitality of live entertainment. The combination of high-profile hosting, diverse celebrity attendance, and rigorous award categories ensures that the ZYN Rolling Stone UK Awards remains a key date in the annual cultural calendar. The Roundhouse, with its rich history in music and performance, provides the perfect backdrop for an evening that honors the past while celebrating the future of UK entertainment.