Rolling Stones Set to Release New Album, Feature Odessa A'Zion in Comeback Music Video

The Rolling Stones are preparing to release their 25th album, featuring a new music video starring Odessa A'Zion. The band, continuing their trend of collaborating with rising stars, has been secretly filming the video in London. This album will also feature final recordings of the late drummer Charlie Watts. While no tour is planned, the band will be making appearances to promote the album.

The Rolling Stones are reportedly gearing up for a major comeback, lining up Odessa A'Zion for their music video as they prepare to release their 25th album. Sources indicate that the band is set to return to the music scene with their first new album in three years, continuing their trend of featuring rising stars, following Sydney Sweeney's appearance in the video for their song Angry.

Odessa A'Zion, known for her roles in indie films and TV series including HBO's I Love LA, recently filmed her appearance in a two-day shoot at the Battersea Arts Centre in south London, marking a top-secret project for the band. The album is rumored to be titled Foreign Tongues and is expected to be preceded by a new song called Mr Charm, slated for release soon. In a nod to their early days, The Stones have been teasing their comeback under their previous moniker, The Cockroaches, with posters featuring the name appearing, a historical tactic used for surprise intimate gigs. A source close to the project described the video as a representation of The Stones through the ages, incorporating various subcultures and sonic histories, blending elements from blues and soul to punk and Northern Soul. Odessa is at the heart of this visual narrative which promises to be quite impressive upon completion, a source revealed. The Rolling Stones' representatives and Odessa A'Zion's representatives were contacted for comment.\The upcoming album is said to contain some of the final recordings of the late drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021. The band, comprised of Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards, has been meticulously working on the album for some time. The band has been fine-tuning it to make it perfect. While there are no immediate plans for a full tour to promote the new album, the band will be making appearances to promote the album. Fans were previously treated to hints at the upcoming album after signing up to receive Whatsapp updates from The Cockroaches, receiving a message that read: 'Pleased to meet you. Hope you guess my name,' which is a lyric from the 1968 Stones song Sympathy For The Devil. The Rolling Stones' legacy is built on decades of iconic performances, with over 2,000 concerts under their belt since their debut in 1963. They are widely regarded as one of the best live acts of all time. Their shows in the early years were famous for their high energy and were considered to be a byword for sexual and narcotic excess. Earlier this year, the veteran rockers were considering a four month stadium tour after turning down a similar run in 2025, including a 'proposed multi-million-pound visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,' and several summer shows.\Following the release of their Hackney Diamonds album in the previous year, the Rolling Stones embarked on a lucrative tour, which included 20 concerts across North America. The tour sold 880,000 tickets and generated a reported $235 million. The Hackney Diamonds Tour reportedly surpassed Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in single-night revenue, pulling in approximately £10,345,659 per night. The band's recent activities suggest a continued commitment to creating and performing, solidifying their place in music history. The absence of a tour may indicate that this album will be the band's last album. Whether this is true remains to be seen. However, the legacy the band has built is more than set in stone





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The Rolling Stones Odessa A'zion New Album Music Video Comeback

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