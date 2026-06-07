Roman Linen Dress That Does Not Need Ironing Flies Off Shelves

Roman's Linen Look Button Midi Dress, known for its no-iron cotton fabric and flattering design, is selling fast at £30 for new customers. With a 4.8-star rating and rave reviews from shoppers, it is available in six colours and pairs well with sandals or trainers.

Shoppers in the UK are rushing to purchase a linen dress from Roman that promises to eliminate the chore of ironing. The Linen Look Button Midi Dress , usually priced at £40, is currently available for £30 for first-time buyers using the code AFRPLC25Q226.

Returning customers can apply the code COOL to reduce the price to £36. This stylish dress comes in six colours, ranging from bold bright orange to delicate pastel pink, along with several neutral options. It features a flattering v-neckline and button detailing across the bust, while short sleeves lend it a delightful spring aesthetic. The dress is crafted entirely from cotton and arrives in a midi length that is ideal for those seeking coverage during summertime.

Stylists recommend pairing it with sandals or trainers and a denim jacket for a casual yet chic look. Customer reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5. One customer commented: 'Great casual dress for day to day - light, airy, flowy and cool - lovely colour - pleasing to the eyes.

' Another buyer revealed she purchased two identical versions, stating: 'Love, love, love this dress! so much so that I bought a second one in the same colour. It washes well and when I have hand washed it, spun it and hung it up to dry, it does not need ironing! It is comfortable and I have had so many compliments about it.

' An expectant mother noted it was bump friendly, remarking: 'Flattering and comfortable plus it is bump friendly - 7 months pregnant and the design was fine in my usual size but was more comfy a size up. ' The material has been praised for how it does not crease, with one satisfied buyer noting: 'loved this dress, I was surprised how little it creased when I unpacked it, did not need to iron it at all.

Such an easy dress to wear. Lovely dress nice material good fit very comfortable well made.

' It is worth bearing in mind that this is a lengthy dress, which may require petite shoppers to have it shortened. For those who prefer patterns, New Look offers the Blue Striped V-Neck Midi Dress for £35.99. It boasts a longer length and a deeper V-neckline compared to the Roman dress. Boden stocks the Catherine Button Linen Dress in Ivory and Green Satin Stripe for £159.

This elegant dress is sleeveless and features button detailing throughout, allowing the wearer to adjust the leg slit. The Roman Linen Look Button Midi Dress is a versatile addition to any wardrobe, offering comfort, style, and the convenience of no ironing. With its affordable price and positive reviews, it is no wonder shoppers are snapping it up. Whether for casual daytime outings or more formal occasions, this dress delivers on both fashion and function.

The cotton material ensures breathability, making it perfect for warmer weather. Additionally, the dress is easy to care for, as it can be machine washed and requires little to no ironing after drying. This feature has been a major selling point for busy individuals who value low-maintenance clothing. Overall, the Roman Linen Look Button Midi Dress is a must-have for anyone looking to simplify their wardrobe without sacrificing style





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Linen Dress No Iron Roman Midi Dress Summer Fashion

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