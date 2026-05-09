Roman shoppers rave over 'beautiful' dress that can be carried at lower cost

Shoppers in Romania have been praising a 'beautiful' dress that can be easily adapted to various occasions and is now available at a lower cost compared to its retail price. They are delighted with the dress's versatility, comfort, and quality.

Shoppers in Romania are enthusing over a 'beautiful' dress that can be easily adapted to various occasions and can now be purchased at a reduced price.

The Lace Bodice Shirred Midi Dress, which typically retails for £45, can be purchased at £40.50 by using the code BREAK during checkout. Customers can choose from three different colors to match their outfits. The dress features a round neckline, a crochet overlay for the bodice, and an airy woven skirt for a boho-chic look. The sleeveless design allows for easy modifications to achieve the perfect fit.

To beat the heat, it would be perfect to pair with sandals or wedges. The Linen Rich Shirred Maxi Shift Dress from M&S can also be a summer-worthy option; M&S is offering it at £46. A lovely alternative is the Black Gingham Sleeveless Tiered Charlie Midi Dress from Nobody's Child, currently priced at £80.10.

The Fuchsia Lace Bodice Shirred Midi Dress from Roman is highly rated with an average score of 4.9 out of 5 stars, with customers praising its comfort and versatility





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Fashion Dress Shoppers Price Codes Comfort Versatility Quality

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