Romance between Grease co-stars likely, according to a new biography

The new biography, A Little More Love: The Life and Legacy of Olivia Newton-John, claims that Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were romantically involved while filming Grease.

After a passionate, steamy kiss between Grease co-stars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta at the film premiere's Paramount Studios after-party in 1978 made the rounds in fan magazines, it was the question on everyone's lips.

Were these hot superstars hopelessly devoted in real life, too? Bouncing hand-in-hand onto the stage, with smiles as big as their bouffant 1980s hair, Newton-John and Travolta were greeted by Joan Rivers's audience with thunderous applause a few short years later.

'You look great together,' the host told the couple as they snuggled up side-by-side, still holding hands. 'Are you an item? ' 'Yes,' said Travolta, causing Newton-John to giggle. He continued, attempting to be serious: 'The truth is, we were both involved with other people.

So it never happened.

' But that 1983 interview, it now emerges, may not have been the full picture. A new biography of the British-born Australian-American actress claims that Newton-John and Travolta were, indeed, romantically involved while filming the 1978 classic Grease. So enamored were they that she contemplated marrying him





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Grease Olivia Newton-John John Travolta Romance L. Ron Hubbard's Church Of Scientology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Olivia Culpo Expecting Second Baby, Celebrates 34th Birthday with Adorable PhotoshootOlivia Culpo, the former pageant queen, announced her pregnancy news on her 34th birthday with a series of adorable family snapshots from a photoshoot with her daughter Colette and their puppy. Culpo shared that she is expecting her second baby with her NFL star husband, Christian McCaffrey, in a joint Instagram post. The proud parents looked giddy as they posed for sweet snapshots in matching, white attire and showered each other with affection. Notable congratulatory comments were left by fellow WAGs and the official Instagram account of the San Francisco 49ers.

Read more »

Olivia Culpo is expecting baby no. 2 with husband Christian McCaffreyCongratulations are in order for Olivia Culpo and her husband, Christian McCaffrey, who are expecting their second baby! See details.

Read more »

Olivia Culpo and 49ers Running Back Christian McCaffrey Welcome Their Second BabyOlivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers running back, Christian McCaffrey, are expanding their family with the addition of their second baby. The couple welcomed their daughter, Colette, in 2025 and are now expecting their second child. Olivia posted a photo to her Instagram with her, Christian, and Colette celebrating the birth of their new baby.

Read more »

Olivia Culpo Reveals Baby Bump, Expecting Second Child with Christian McCaffreyOlivia Culpo, the beauty queen and model, shared the exciting news of her pregnancy with husband Christian McCaffrey, a professional football player. She revealed that they are expecting their second child and gave fans a first glimpse at her baby bump in a series of family snapshots.

Read more »