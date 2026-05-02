Romanian Cable Thieves Jailed for Three Years

A Romanian gang who posed as workmen to steal copper cables in Birmingham have been sentenced to three years in prison each. The thieves caused significant disruption to phone and internet services, impacting thousands of customers and costing nearly £97,000 in repairs.

A Romania n gang of cable thieves has been sentenced to three years in prison each after being caught stealing valuable copper wiring in Birmingham , England.

The trio attempted to disguise their criminal activity by dressing in high-visibility jackets and using plastic safety barriers to appear as legitimate workmen. The incident, which occurred on January 20, 2026, near a police station, resulted in significant disruption to communication services, affecting approximately 7,800 lines and causing interruptions for around 5,000 customers. The thieves triggered an alarm while cutting cables with a power saw, leading to their swift apprehension by an armed police response unit.

One member of the gang, Marian Agarlita, initially refused to exit the manhole he was working in, prompting concerns about dangerous wires or gas leaks and necessitating the consideration of a rescue dig. He eventually surrendered after a dog unit was deployed. The case highlights a growing trend of organized crime groups, often linked to Eastern Europe, posing as contractors to steal metal infrastructure for profit.

Soaring metal prices incentivize these thefts, with gangs potentially earning up to £10,000 in a single night. The stolen copper is then sold to unscrupulous scrap metal dealers. The damage caused by the gang amounted to nearly £97,000 in repair costs, and the disruption impacted businesses and government departments. Prosecutor David Iles emphasized the reckless disregard the gang displayed, noting that their actions could have had catastrophic consequences, potentially disabling critical services like lift and fire alarms.

All three defendants – Sorin Condrache, Aldafin Poenaru, and Marian Agarlita – pleaded guilty to theft. While none of the men had prior convictions, Recorder Ben Close imposed a three-year sentence on each, citing the significant disruption caused to businesses and the potential for greater harm. PC Charlotte Gurrey, who led the investigation, praised the swift response of officers and the alarm company, which led to the gang’s quick arrest.

Robin Edwards, from the National Infrastructure Crime Reduction Partnership, condemned metal crime as a blight on communities and industry, emphasizing the need to combat illegal activities within the scrap metal sector. This case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to organized theft and the importance of vigilance and effective law enforcement in protecting it





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