Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull Dazzle at Louis Vuitton Hotel Mayfair Opening

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull were spotted leaving the Louis Vuitton Hotel Mayfair opening party, showcasing their stylish looks. The event drew a fashionable crowd, and the couple's outing follows their fourth holiday of the year.

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull showcased their impeccable style as they departed the opening party for the Louis Vuitton Hotel Mayfair in London on Thursday evening.

The couple, hand-in-hand, turned heads with their carefully curated outfits. Romeo, 23, opted for a relaxed yet fashionable look, pairing dark denim jeans with a classic black T-shirt. He layered a brown-and-white striped jacket over the top, adding a touch of vintage flair. Completing his ensemble, he chose quirky green trainers, a sophisticated gold watch, and a collection of silver chains, demonstrating his ability to blend casual comfort with high-end accessories.

Kim, 24, confidently displayed her toned physique in a ribbed white crop top and low-rise denim jeans emblazoned with the Louis Vuitton logo. She accessorized with a luxurious Louis Vuitton x Nigo Speedy P9 Bandouliere handbag in a sage green hue, valued at over £7,000, and sleek black heeled boots, keeping her jewelry minimal with just two simple bangles.

The exclusive Louis Vuitton Hotel Mayfair pop-up, celebrating the House's 130 years of the iconic Monogram, has quickly become a hotspot for celebrities and fashion enthusiasts. The pop-up experience, open from April 24th to June 21st, features the elegant Café Alma, offering a fixed two-course lunch menu for £65, and the sophisticated Bar Noé, which operates with age restrictions (21 and above from 7-11 pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays) and one-hour table allocations.

Tickets for the hotel experience were released for limited dates – the 24th and 25th – and were swiftly sold out, highlighting the event's popularity. Other notable attendees included Gene Gallagher, sporting logo-printed trousers and a burnt orange jacket, Mia McKenna-Bruce in a black crop top and skater skirt, Emma Laird in wide-leg denim and a waistcoat, and Bella Maclean in a casual burnt orange boiler suit with LV flats.

The event clearly attracted a stylish crowd, all eager to experience the world of Louis Vuitton. This outing for Romeo and Kim follows a pattern of frequent travel, marking their fourth holiday of the year. Earlier this month, they enjoyed a getaway that appears to be in Mexico, sharing glimpses of their vacation on social media. Pictures revealed Romeo relaxing by a lake, enjoying local cuisine like tacos and fajitas, and sharing romantic moments with Kim.

Their previous adventures this year have included trips to Japan and France, as well as a family skiing trip to Canada with Romeo’s father, David Beckham, and brother, Cruz. The Beckhams’ family dynamic was highlighted by the absence of Brooklyn and Victoria on the Canadian ski trip. The couple’s consistent travel and public appearances continue to fuel interest in their relationship, showcasing a blend of fashion, luxury, and a seemingly carefree lifestyle.

The frequent holidays suggest a strong connection and a desire to spend quality time together, away from the public eye, while still maintaining a visible presence in the fashion world





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Romeo Beckham Kim Turnbull Louis Vuitton Fashion Celebrity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Share Loving Photos Amid Family FeudBrooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz showcase their affection on social media as Victoria Beckham discusses a 'challenging' year and the importance of protecting her children, following a public family rift.

Read more »

Young motorcyclist was 'riding like Superman' during terrifying high-speed chase through NottinghamRomeo Clutterbuck was 'waving and gesturing' at the pursuing police car

Read more »

Get 20% off Victoria Beckham's 'most skin-like foundation' that's perfect for mature complexionsVictoria Beckham Beauty's viral Foundation Drops are back in stock, and shoppers can save 20%

Read more »

Romeo Beckham Spotted at Prada Party Amid Engagement Rumors; Parents Coordinate in New YorkRomeo Beckham attended the Prada Touch launch party in London, sparking engagement rumors after girlfriend Kim Turnbull was seen with a diamond ring. Simultaneously, David and Victoria Beckham showcased their enduring style with a coordinated date night in New York City.

Read more »

Everything David and Victoria have said about the Beckham family feud with BrooklynHere's everything that's been said by David and Victoria Beckham about the ongoing feud with their son Brooklyn.

Read more »

Cruz Beckham Reaches Out to Estranged Brother Brooklyn Amid Family FeudCruz Beckham publicly attempts to reconcile with his brother Brooklyn Beckham following Victoria Beckham's comments on the family's challenging year. Brooklyn previously accused his parents of controlling his life and sabotaging his relationship.

Read more »