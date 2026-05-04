Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull Enjoy Romantic New York Outing Following Lavish Family Estate Reveal

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, were seen hand-in-hand in New York City, shortly after David Beckham's 51st birthday. The couple recently shared a glimpse into the Beckham family's £12 million Cotswolds mansion, showcasing their luxurious lifestyle.

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull were spotted enjoying a romantic outing in New York City 's Upper East Side on Sunday, just after David Beckham celebrated his 51st birthday.

The couple, who have been romantically linked since late 2024, coordinated their looks in stylish black ensembles as they strolled hand-in-hand, soaking up the atmosphere of The Big Apple. Romeo, the 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, opted for a comfortable yet fashionable look consisting of a black Nike jumper, matching jogging bottoms, and sleek black boots. Kim, a 24-year-old DJ, complemented his style with a white vest top, loose-fitting jeans, and a chic black leather trench coat.

Their New York adventure followed a glimpse into the Beckham family's luxurious lifestyle, specifically their £12 million Cotswolds mansion. Romeo had previously shared a video on Instagram showcasing their arrival at the sprawling estate in a £100,000 Porsche, accompanied by their bulldog, Coco. The couple explored the extensive grounds, complete with a private lake, and settled into one of the mansion's nine bedrooms.

A highlight of their stay was a relaxing session in the £11,000 Estonian sauna, where Romeo displayed his toned physique. They also made a trip to a local farmer's market to gather ingredients for a delicious dinner, which they enjoyed outdoors in the sunshine. Kim playfully captioned the post 'Wholesome content no one asked for,' while Romeo affectionately referred to Kim and Coco as 'My girls.

' The Cotswolds mansion, originally purchased in December 2016 for a reported £6.15 million, was previously featured in the Netflix docuseries *Beckham*. The series offered viewers a detailed look at the family's sophisticated taste, showcasing features like hardwood flooring, exposed brick walls, and designer furnishings. The living room boasts a luxurious Chesterfield green velvet sofa estimated at £10,000, complete with a matching footstool and a grey armchair.

The kitchen is a renovated masterpiece with dark grey cupboards, gold handles, and a concealed fridge, anchored by a classic black AGA costing around £10,000 and a traditional pizza oven. The property also includes a full-size football pitch, tennis courts, a grand pool table, and a piano.

David Beckham himself marked his 51st birthday with a heartfelt message on social media, expressing gratitude for the love and support of his family and friends, and sharing a nostalgic throwback photo from his school days





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Romeo Beckham Kim Turnbull David Beckham Victoria Beckham Cotswolds Mansion New York City

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Beckham Celebrates Birthday Amid Family Feud with Son BrooklynDavid Beckham marked his 51st birthday with a family dinner, but the event was shadowed by his ongoing rift with son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz. Victoria Beckham addressed the 'challenging' year and emphasized family support.

Read more »

David Beckham Turns 51: Victoria's Gushing Tribute Amid Family RiftVictoria Beckham celebrates husband David Beckham's 51st birthday with a loving Instagram post, showcasing his physique and their relationship, while the family continues to navigate a public feud with son Brooklyn.

Read more »

Beckham Family Celebrates David's Birthday Amidst Ongoing Rift with BrooklynDavid Beckham turned 51 on Saturday, receiving birthday wishes from his wife Victoria and children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. The celebration was marked by a notable absence of acknowledgement from Brooklyn, who has publicly distanced himself from his family, leading to a strained relationship and a unique birthday gift of chickens.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham joins children in sending birthday love to David in 'world' tributeThe former football star was surrounded by love as he turns 51

Read more »

David Beckham Celebrates 51st Birthday Amid Family Drama as Brooklyn Remains SilentDavid Beckham marked his 51st birthday with emotional tributes from his family, though his estranged son Brooklyn did not participate in the celebrations. The football legend shared a nostalgic photo and heartfelt message, while his other children and wife Victoria surprised him with an unusual gift—chickens. Meanwhile, Victoria addressed the ongoing feud with Brooklyn, emphasizing their love for their children despite the public fallout.

Read more »

Awkward Met Gala Reunion Looms for Beckhams Amid Family FeudRomeo Beckham's presence in New York for Met Gala pre-parties sets the stage for a potentially uncomfortable encounter with brother Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz, as the family feud continues to play out publicly. The rift stems from Brooklyn's claims of a 'performative' family dynamic and allegations of control by his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Read more »