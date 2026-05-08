Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull Showcase Strong Romance Amid Family Drama

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull have reaffirmed their relationship with a romantic social media post, while his mother Victoria addresses estranged son Brooklyn's claims about 'Brand Beckham.'

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull have once again showcased their strong bond with a steamy photo shared on social media. The 23-year-old model, who recently made his debut at the prestigious Met Gala, narrowly avoided an encounter with his estranged brother Brooklyn at the event.

Romeo took to Instagram to post a romantic image of the couple, with Kim leaning in for a passionate kiss. The pair had previously attended the Saint Laurent after-party together, though Romeo walked the Met Gala red carpet alone. Their relationship, which began in late 2024, faced a brief split in June 2025 before they reconciled in October of the following year.

Meanwhile, Romeo's mother, Victoria Beckham, has responded to explosive claims made by Brooklyn in a recent interview. Earlier this year, the aspiring chef stated he had no desire to reconcile with his parents and accused them of prioritizing 'public promotion and endorsements above all else,' alleging that 'Brand Beckham comes first.

' During an appearance on Emma Grede's podcast Aspire, the 52-year-old fashion designer addressed these accusations, insisting that building their £500 million empire was never their original intention. Victoria denied being a 'pushy parent' and explained that the 'Brand Beckham' phenomenon evolved organically. She recounted how she and David initially pursued separate careers—David with endorsements like Adidas and Pepsi, and herself as part of the Spice Girls—before their combined success led to the brand's growth.

Victoria emphasized that they have always maintained individual projects, with David focusing on Inter Miami and her own ventures in fashion and beauty. She acknowledged the pressures her children faced growing up in the spotlight but maintained that she and David had always tried to shield them. This comes after Brooklyn revealed he struggled with 'overwhelming anxiety' during his upbringing.

Victoria also clarified that she and David have not spoken to Brooklyn since last May, following his and wife Nicola Peltz's absence from David's 50th birthday celebrations





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Romeo Beckham Kim Turnbull Victoria Beckham Brooklyn Beckham Brand Beckham

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victoria Beckham denies being a 'pushy' mother as she hits back amid Brooklyn feudVictoria Beckham has spoken out about her four children and said thaat being a mother is 'never about being pushy', amid a public fallout with her and David's eldest son Brooklyn

Read more »

Phoenix Gulzar Reflects on Beckham Bond Amid Spice Girls Reunion SetbackMel B's daughter Phoenix discusses her lifelong friendship with the Beckham brothers while Mel B speaks on menopause and the cancellation of the Spice Girls 30th anniversary tour.

Read more »

Harper Beckham Encounters Trademark Obstacles for New Beauty VentureThe young daughter of Victoria and David Beckham faces a legal hurdle in the US as her beauty brand naming rights are initially denied due to existing trademarks.

Read more »

David Beckham's Lively 51st Birthday Festivities and Witty Radio BanterA detailed look at David Beckham's 51st birthday, including his funny interactions with Chris Evans and the unique gifts from his family.

Read more »