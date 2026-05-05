Romeo Beckham Debuts at Met Gala Amid Brother Brooklyn's Absence and Family Feud

Romeo Beckham attended the Met Gala for the first time while his brother Brooklyn skipped the event amid ongoing family tensions. The Beckham family has been navigating a public estrangement with Brooklyn, who recently criticized his family's 'performative' nature.

Romeo Beckham marked his inaugural appearance at the Met Gala on the first Monday of May, however, the event did not include a reunion with his brother Brooklyn, who chose to abstain from attending.

Speculation had been rife that both Beckham brothers would be present at the prestigious fashion gathering held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but only Romeo, aged 23, graced the red carpet. Brooklyn’s absence marks the second consecutive year he has missed the event, a departure from his previous habit of regular attendance. In 2024, Brooklyn attended the gala solo while his wife, Nicola Peltz, dedicated her time to her ailing grandmother.

Prior to that, the couple had consistently attended together since 2021. This year, the spotlight fell upon Romeo, who received an invitation from the renowned British heritage brand, Burberry. Romeo’s debut was a notable one, as he was accompanied by supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, a brand ambassador for Burberry, and Daniel Lee, Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer. Romeo showcased a sophisticated look with a double-breasted jacket featuring leather lapels, complemented by a matching shirt and tie.

Rosie, meanwhile, donned a dark brown Burberry dress with a cinched waist and a thigh-high slit, accessorized with sparkling silver jewelry. The absence of Brooklyn likely provided a sense of relief, given the ongoing estrangement between the brothers, which has reportedly lasted for over a year due to a family dispute. Romeo had been in New York over the weekend, attending pre-Gala parties, an event typically favored by Brooklyn.

The family dynamic has been strained since Brooklyn publicly distanced himself from his family, declaring he was no longer part of 'Brand Beckham' and criticizing his parents and siblings as 'performative'. The family’s response to Brooklyn’s statements has been subtle but telling. While Brooklyn remained silent on social media as his siblings celebrated their father David’s 51st birthday, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper all posted heartfelt tributes.

The siblings, along with their mother Victoria, surprised David with a unique gift – chickens – a gesture seemingly aimed at highlighting a contrast with Brooklyn’s detachment. Victoria shared a video of David’s joyful reaction to the chickens, emphasizing the family’s love and unity. She also publicly addressed the feud for the first time, stating that their priority has always been to protect and love their children, acknowledging the challenges of navigating public life for over three decades.

The situation underscores a complex family dynamic and the ongoing repercussions of Brooklyn’s decision to distance himself from his famous family





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Romeo Beckham Brooklyn Beckham Met Gala Victoria Beckham David Beckham Nicola Peltz Family Feud Burberry Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

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