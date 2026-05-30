Romeo Beckham Launches Football‑Inspired Sportswear Line with Intra in Soho

Romeo Beckham quietly debuted a new sportswear line, inspired by classic England, Brazil and USA football kits, partnering with Intra and featuring a low‑key launch in Soho. The event showcased retro‑style apparel with brocade jackets, joggers, and accessories backed by the Beckham brand legacy and Romeo's growing fashion credentials.

The Beckhams are no strangers to brand collaborations, with David having led campaigns for high‑profile names such as BOSS, Stella McCartney and Nespresso. His younger brother Romeo, 23, is now stepping into the limelight of his own venture by unveiling a new sportswear line in partnership with the fashion‑tech brand Intra .

The launch, which took place on a bustling Soho street, was intentionally modest and devoid of the headline‑making fanfare that often accompanies celebrity product debuts. An illuminated van displayed the Intra logo and product details as Romeo and his partner Kim Turnbull mingled with friends and a small crowd of onlookers.

Romeo had been hinting at the line in the days prior, posting cryptic images of an unpublished document on his social feeds and teasing a football‑themed aesthetic that pulls nostalgic elements from iconic England, Brazil and USA kits. The collection features retro‑inspired pieces, such as an England army‑green jacket, rainbow‑themed jogging pants, and a range of lightweight hoodies and tees. In accordance with the campaign's casual, street‑style ethos, the couple appeared on the sidewalk wearing vignettes of the new range.

Kim, who has recently made a name for herself as a DJ and model, show‑cased a daring rapport for fashion, sporting a black cropped vest over a braless top with ripped jeans. Romeo himself was photographed in his signature look - an England jacket rolled over a denim jacket and a cropped pair of grey Intra joggers, finishing the outfit in white trainers and a black beanie to keep the heat at bay.

The launch was a collaboration between the Beckham family ethos of branding and Romeo's own flair for athletic heritage, placing him apart from his family's iconic names. The pair was spotted posing together outside a popular Soho pub, posing for selfies with fans, and later re‑joining the van to capture photos for their Instagram stories.

With a net worth estimated at $5 million and experience working for well‑known labels such as Burberry, Canada Goose and Puma, Romeo is clearly aiming to cement his own fashion stamp. This venture comes at a point when the Beckhams are on a family holiday in the Balearic Islands, fueling the idea that even a low‑key launch can be amplified with the right branding strategy and a sprinkle of the Beckham name.

Outside of the London launch, Romeo and David were photographed sun‑bathing with the family on their £16 million super yacht, with their youngest, Harper, also featured in candid moments on the beach.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Romeo Beckham Intra Sportswear Launch South London Football Fashion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bella Hadid Loves This 100-Year-Old Cream – And It’s Still Under £10Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber are mega fans, too.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham's Chic Ibiza Getaway Inspires Fans to Copy Her Fashion A-GameThe Beckham family's recent luxury getaway to Ibiza has left fans in awe of their chic fashion choices. Victoria Beckham, her teenage daughter Harper, and Romeo, 23, were seen in a variety of stylish outfits that have now been tracked down by The Daily Mail. The fashion designer wore a stylish black strappy sundress, which displayed her gym-honed physique. Harper switched style inspiration from her mum Victoria to her brother Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, with the pair sporting matching brown dresses. Meanwhile, Kim Turnbull opted for safer footwear to navigate the rocky terrain with a pair of £640 Hermés Oran Sandals.

Read more »

The Resident: A Soothing Oasis in the Heart of London's SohoDiscover how The Resident hotel in Soho creates a rare feeling of home with its no-fuss, modern approach and community-driven atmosphere. From complimentary evening drinks to insider recommendations and pre-order groceries, this hotel offers a unique, authentic stay amidst the vibrant chaos of central London.

Read more »

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Family Holiday in the BalearicsThe Beckham family, including David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, and their daughter Harper, have been on a family holiday in the Balearics. They have been soaking up the sun, enjoying the Mediterranean, and sharing sweet snaps on Instagram.

Read more »