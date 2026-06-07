Romeo Beckham Launches Retro Sportswear Line Intra with Family Support at LA Pop-Up Event

Romeo Beckham introduced his new clothing brand Intra at a West Hollywood pop-up launch, joined by his parents David and Victoria Beckham, brother Cruz, and girlfriend Kim Turnbull. The retro sports collection, inspired by classic football kits, will officially debut on June 7.

Romeo Beckham , the 23-year-old footballer and fashion model, recently launched his new retro-inspired clothing line, Intra, at a pop-up event in West Hollywood, Los Angeles .

The launch was a family affair, with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and his brother Cruz in attendance, alongside their partners. Romeo's girlfriend, DJ Kim Turnbull, 25, was by his side throughout the event. The couple shared several public displays of affection as they interacted with fans and promoted the brand.

Romeo wore a comfortable yet stylish outfit from his collection-an oversized white T-shirt and baggy grey shorts-while Kim turned heads in a bold red and blue Intra jacket paired with jeans and a black Chanel bag. The event was a lively giveaway where Romeo engaged with the crowd, appearing in high spirits. His visible arm tattoos added to his cool, accessible persona as he chatted with fans and posed for photos.

The collection draws inspiration from iconic football kits of England, Brazil, and the USA, aiming for a vintage sportswear aesthetic. This launch marks Romeo's first major independent business venture, following in his family's fashion footsteps but carving his own niche. His parents showed their support; David modeled an England-themed jacket from the line, beaming alongside Cruz and Kim. Victoria, however, chose a more elegant look-a white satin sleeveless blouse tucked into black trousers-opting not to wear the sporty bomber jacket.

The family later celebrated at Kiyori Bar at Aki London, where they posed for Instagram snaps, with Victoria expressing her excitement online. Romeo's entrepreneurial journey has been building for some time; he hinted at a mystery project in February and has previously collaborated with major brands like Burberry, Canada Goose, and Puma. With an estimated net worth of $5 million and a clear passion for fashion, he is working to establish his own identity beyond the famous Beckham name.

The soft launch last month, attended by Kim, gave an early glimpse into the brand, which officially launches on June 7. Kim herself made a fashion statement at that earlier event, going braless under a cropped black vest and ripped faded jeans. Throughout the Los Angeles launch, she was seen photographing Romeo beside the Intra display, capturing moments of his success.

The couple's relationship seems strong; they were previously spotted sharing affectionate moments at a Soho pub during a night out with friends. Romeo's Intra line taps into the retro sportswear trend, leveraging his football background and fashion experience. The event's success, bolstered by his family's star power and fan turnout, suggests a promising start for the brand. As he steps further into the fashion world, all eyes will be on whether Romeo can sustain and grow his label independently





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Romeo Beckham Intra Clothing Line David Beckham Victoria Beckham Kim Turnbull Retro Sportswear Fashion Launch Pop-Up Event Los Angeles Beckham Family

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