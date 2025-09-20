Romeo Beckham's Awkward Encounter with Ex Mia Regan at Magazine Launch

Romeo Beckham attends a magazine launch alongside his ex-girlfriend Mia Regan and rumored love interest Amelia Gray, months after confirming his split with Mia. The event highlighted the ongoing dynamics in Romeo's life, including his commitment to health and his friendly relationship with Mia, as well as growing interest with Amelia.

Romeo Beckham experienced an uncomfortable meeting with his ex-girlfriend Mia Regan at the Edward Enninful 's EE72 magazine launch, which was also attended by his rumored new love interest, Amelia Gray . The son of David and Victoria Beckham , aged 23, and the American model, 24, were linked during Fashion Week the previous year. For the Friday night event, Romeo displayed his distinctive style in a green camouflage jacket matched with baggy trousers and black boots.

His rumored interest, Mia, 22, made a statement in a sheer black dress and underwear, complemented by a fur coat. Amelia chose a more relaxed look with a white vest layered over a black bra, teamed with three-quarter trousers. Despite the presence of many celebrities, none of the three were seen arriving or departing together. This encounter comes after Romeo and Mia's separation, and ongoing speculation about his relationship with Amelia.\Romeo and Amelia, who dated from 2020 to 2021, were seen together at a party during last year's LFW, and Amelia is the daughter of US TV star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. The news follows the announcement of Romeo and Mia's split after five years of dating. Romeo, the son of David Beckham, had been dating Mia since 2019, and their separation was speculated after he didn't post a Valentine's Day tribute to her. It was reported that the couple split following an argument, with Mia moving out. Romeo and Mia maintain a friendship, and Mia wrote on Instagram that 'Love takes different forms & paths as you mature. We aren't tougher romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another... after 5 years we friendzoned each other.' Before the magazine launch, Romeo shared glimpses of his wellness routine, including an ice bath at Rebase, a London wellness hub. He posted a shirtless selfie from the ice bath, highlighting his commitment to health. Rebase offers various wellness services like contrast therapy and private suite rentals, emphasizing a unique approach to wellbeing through cold water immersion. The event at the EE72 launch provided another public appearance after the separation from Mia, as well as a public outing with Amelia and other friends. \Romeo’s separation from Mia was confirmed seven months prior to the event, when Romeo stated on Instagram 'Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love, we still have a lot of respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will.' The event also included social media, including a meme featuring Pharrell Williams with the quote 'Your clothes should be an extension of your personality not a mask', which aligns with Romeo’s fashion choices. His participation in Fashion Week, alongside Amelia, adds to the public's view of his personal life. The event highlighted the ongoing relationships and dynamics in Romeo’s life, including the friendly status between him and Mia as well as the growing interest with Amelia. Also worth noting, the event at the EE72 launch provided the public an insight into the dynamics in Romeo's social circle





Romeo Beckham Mia Regan Amelia Gray Edward Enninful Fashion Week Celebrity Relationships David Beckham Victoria Beckham

