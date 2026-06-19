Romeo Beckham's Lavish Picnic and Driving Conviction: A Tale of Contrasting Days

Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Kim Turnbull enjoyed a pricey Harrods picnic in London, featuring £33 cured meats and £24 fruit, days after being fined £440 for phone use while driving his Porsche with an unrestrained dog.

Romeo Beckham , the 23-year-old footballer and model, and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull , a 25-year-old DJ, enjoyed a lavish picnic in a London park using luxury goods sourced from Harrods.

The outing, documented on Romeo's Instagram Story, featured an array of high-end items: cured meats priced at £33, olives for £10, and a punnet of fruit costing a surprising £24. Their spread was extensive, including hummus, slices of ham, bread tomatoes, fattoush, eggplant moussaka, and various dips. Romeo was shirtless, soaking up the sun, while Kim dressed casually in a white vest and tracksuit bottoms. Their pet dog accompanied them for the day.

This leisure activity follows a recent legal issue for Romeo. He was fined £440 after being caught using his phone while driving his £100,000 Porsche 911 in Westminster last September. A police officer observed him scrolling with both thumbs, his head tilted down, with the device low in his lap near the steering wheel. A female passenger, not identified in court, was also looking at her phone with an unrestrained dog on her lap.

The officer's statement described Romeo as 'distracted' and not in proper control of the vehicle. At Westminster Magistrates' Court, he was convicted of being a driver not in a position to have proper control. The magistrate, Phillip Jordan, imposed a fine, three penalty points on his licence, and ordered him to pay £130 in costs and a £176 victim surcharge. The incident occurred on Victoria Street just before 11.20am on September 16.

The officer, PC Luke Short, noted the unrestrained dog on the passenger's lap and both occupants using phones. He offered Romeo 'words of advice' about the insecure load but proceeded with the charge. Under Highway Code Rule 57, dogs must be suitably restrained; failure can lead to prosecution for driving without proper control or careless driving. Romeo had the option to pay a fine and attend a driver awareness course to avoid criminal proceedings but did not respond.

He was subsequently prosecuted via the single justice procedure, a private hearing for driving offences. Romeo did not enter a plea when written to at his luxury southwest London apartment, and the conviction was based on police evidence. This legal matter adds to a period of family turbulence, including public fallout between his brother Brooklyn and their parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Interestingly, Romeo's conviction echoes a similar past incident involving his father.

Nearly seven years ago, in 2019, Sir David Beckham received a six-month driving ban for using his phone while driving in London's West End. He admitted the offence, explaining he would miss driving his children-Romeo (then 16), Cruz (then 14), and Harper (then 7)-to school during the ban.

Romeo's recent brush with the law came shortly after he debuted a platinum blonde buzzcut at New York Fashion Week and made his runway debut at London Fashion Week in an H&M show. The juxtaposition of his luxurious picnic and his recent court appearance highlights the contrast between his glamorous public image and the serious responsibilities of road safety





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Romeo Beckham Kim Turnbull Harrods Picnic Driving Fine Phone Use Porsche Unrestrained Dog Beckham Family Westminster Magistrates' Court David Beckham Highway Code

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