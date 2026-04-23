Romeo Beckham Spotted at Prada Party Amid Engagement Rumors; Parents Coordinate in New York

Romeo Beckham attended the Prada Touch launch party in London, sparking engagement rumors after girlfriend Kim Turnbull was seen with a diamond ring. Simultaneously, David and Victoria Beckham showcased their enduring style with a coordinated date night in New York City.

Romeo Beckham enjoyed a stylish night out in London on Wednesday, attending the Prada Touch launch party at the Pavilion Gallery. The 23-year-old model and DJ showcased a sleek all-black leather Prada ensemble, pairing shorts and a jacket with matching boots.

He was photographed with his close friend Harry Crawford, both beaming for the cameras, clearly enjoying the celebratory atmosphere. The event drew a diverse crowd of influencers and celebrities, all eager to experience the launch of Prada’s new blush. Actress Ellie Bamber, known for her vibrant style, opted for a classic look with jeans and heels, her striking red hair catching the eye.

Lady Amelia Windsor, a member of the British royal family, graced the party in a sophisticated black Prada dress complemented by a teal handbag. Other attendees, like influencer Olivia Neil, embraced bolder choices with a pink Prada coat, orange hot pants, and green gloves, while actress and influencer Saffron Hocking sported a striped bodycon dress. Romeo’s appearance at the party was a relatively rare public outing for the typically low-key Beckham son.

His cheerful demeanor sparked speculation, particularly given recent developments in his personal life. Just last week, Romeo and his girlfriend, DJ Kim Turnbull, were seen in London’s Mayfair, with Kim sporting a noticeable diamond ring on her wedding finger. This has fueled rumors of an impending engagement, adding to the excitement surrounding the couple. The pair recently rekindled their relationship in October, after a brief separation reportedly linked to family tensions involving Romeo’s brother, Brooklyn.

The previous split allegedly involved Kim being unfairly caught in the crossfire of a dispute between Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Brooklyn had publicly aired grievances, suggesting discomfort within the family regarding Kim’s past relationships. The couple’s renewed connection and the appearance of the ring suggest a strong and hopeful future. Romeo was previously seen celebrating his mother Victoria’s 52nd birthday, offering public tributes before his lunch date with Kim.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, David and Victoria Beckham demonstrated their enduring style and connection with a coordinated date night in New York City. The couple, aged 50 and 52, were spotted enjoying a swanky dinner, both dressed in elegant navy ensembles, with Victoria maintaining her signature suited aesthetic. They were accompanied by their beloved French bulldog, adding a touch of domestic charm to their sophisticated evening. The couple dined alfresco before departing in Romeo’s £100,000 Porsche.

This display of coordinated fashion harkens back to the Beckhams’ earlier years, when matching outfits were a frequent occurrence. The couple’s public appearances highlight their continued strong bond and their ability to navigate the demands of fame while maintaining a sense of normalcy. The evening provided a contrast to the London event, showcasing the Beckham family’s presence on both sides of the Atlantic and their diverse activities.

The family dynamic, with both Romeo and his parents enjoying public outings, underscores their continued connection despite past challenges





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