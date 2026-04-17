Romeo Leads Tributes as Victoria Beckham Celebrates 52nd Birthday Amid Family Estrangement Discussion

Romeo Beckham posted a loving tribute to his mother, Victoria Beckham, on her 52nd birthday. His girlfriend also shared well wishes. Victoria celebrated early with her daughter Harper and discussed her eldest son Brooklyn's estrangement from the family in a recent interview, emphasizing her dedication to protecting her children.

Romeo Beckham has spearheaded the birthday celebrations for his mother, Victoria Beckham , as she marked her 52nd birthday on Friday. The 23-year-old was the first of Victoria's children to publicly acknowledge her special day on social media with a heartfelt message. Accompanying a shared photograph, Romeo expressed his love and best wishes, writing, Happy Birthday mum love you so so much have the best day @victoriabeckham.

He also shared a nostalgic picture of them attending one of Sir David Beckham's football matches during his younger years. Although Cruz has not yet posted his own tribute, his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, extended her warm wishes: Haaaaapy birthday @victoriabeckham. Thank you for raising my favourite human in the whole world. How lucky are we to be surrounded by your kindness and inspired by your spirit everyday. Love u!!!! Jackie further shared a cherished throwback picture of a young Cruz alongside a timeless Victoria. Victoria had commenced her birthday festivities early, enjoying a dinner with her daughter Harper at Casadonna in Miami. The mother-daughter pair shared an affectionate embrace as Victoria was surprised with a pristine white birthday cake. The fashion designer opted for a stunning navy gown, retailing at £990, from her own Victoria Beckham collection. Describing her attire, she commented, So I'm here in Miami and tonight I'm going out with my girlfriends for my birthday and I just got this amazing navy blue jersey dress which I love. It is just the perfect party dress for a night out with my girlfriends. In the days leading up to her birthday, Victoria addressed the reported estrangement of her eldest son, Brooklyn, from the family. She emphasized that she and her husband, David, have consistently striven to protect and cherish their children. During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Spice Girl was questioned about her relationship with Brooklyn. While the publication notes that she did not explicitly name him, the 51-year-old mother of four spoke directly about their ongoing family dynamics for the first time. She stated, I think that we've always — we love our children so much. We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it. Brooklyn, 27, had previously indicated a distancing from his family in a social media statement in January, suggesting he had no intention of reconciling and implying a feeling of being controlled by his parents for a significant portion of his life. Victoria was also asked about any potential remorse regarding introducing her family, including her four children Brooklyn, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, along with her parents, to public life. She responded, I wouldn’t say it comes with guilt, I’d say that there was a lot of adjusting from my mum and dad, when all of a sudden there were paparazzi outside their house. We’ve really taken our families on this ride with us. David and Victoria have reportedly not communicated with Brooklyn since May of the previous year, following an incident where he and his wife, Nicola Peltz, did not attend the former footballer's 50th birthday celebrations. It has been reported that Brooklyn and Nicola's legal representatives communicated with the Beckhams' legal team, stipulating that all future interactions should occur through them. Shortly before the Christmas period, Brooklyn reportedly blocked his parents on Instagram, and in January, he published a strongly worded six-page letter on the social media platform. Meanwhile, Brooklyn shared a new video related to hot sauce with his followers, seemingly overlooking his mother's birthday and her recent comments on their family estrangement





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Victoria Beckham Romeo Beckham Birthday Family Estrangement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Get Victoria Beckham's flared jeans look from M&S as 'flattering' pair restockedCopying Victoria Beckham's style is now wonderfully affordable, thanks to a pair of flared jeans from Marks and Spencer

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Addresses Family Rift, Affirms Parental Love Amidst Son's ClaimsVictoria Beckham breaks her silence on alleged family disputes involving son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, asserting her and David's commitment to being loving and protective parents.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Kicks Off 52nd Birthday Celebrations Amidst Family Estrangement DramaVictoria Beckham celebrated her 52nd birthday with a lavish dinner in Miami with her daughter Harper, while also breaking her silence on the ongoing family rift with her eldest son, Brooklyn. She discussed her efforts to protect and love her children amidst public scrutiny and allegations of parental control.

Read more »

Sir David Beckham's wife Victoria breaks silence on feud with son BrooklynVictoria Beckham has opened up about the reported tensions within her family, insisting that she and husband David have always prioritised their roles as parents. The fashion designer’s comments come following a period of intense public scrutiny regarding the couple's relationship with their eldest son, Brooklyn.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence on Family Feud, Emphasizes Parental ProtectionVictoria Beckham addresses the reported rift with her son Brooklyn, stating her lifelong commitment to protecting her children and emphasizing her role as a loving parent navigating the complexities of public life.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Addresses Family Fall-Out With Son BrooklynJaz Tolliver is a Trends Reporter for the HuffPost. Previously, she was a Reporter/News Producer for the USA Today Network, where her stories ran across digital and print platforms among newspapers in 43 U.S. states. Jaz has written for the Seattle Times, WPBF 25 News, Boca Magazine, and more.

Read more »