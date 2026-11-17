Violent clashes between rival Bangladeshi political groups in Romford left six injured. The National Citizen Party and Awami League supporters fought in East London on November 16.

Violent street battles erupted in east London on Monday night, November 16, resulting in at least six injuries and hospitalizing several individuals. The disorder began at the Mayfair Venue in Romford before spilling into the surrounding streets of High Road. Scotland Yard confirmed that approximately 50 men participated in the clashes, yet authorities have not made any arrests as the investigation continues.

Details of the November 16 Romford Disturbance

Video footage captured dramatic scenes of men armed with sticks and branches attempting to breach the venue while rival groups exchanged punches behind crowd-control barriers. Inside the facility, National Citizen Party convenor Nahid Islam was addressing supporters when members of the rival Awami League allegedly arrived and attempted to enter. This incident triggered immediate physical confrontations that rapidly escalated into wider public disorder.

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Residents filmed the chaos from their homes as groups of mainly young men fought using weapons and fists. Witnesses reported that bottles and bins were hurled during the violence, creating dangerous conditions for bystanders and property owners in the area. The Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a disturbance at 9:59 pm on Monday, November 16, arriving to find a large group that had turned violent.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Blame

Nahid Islam has publicly blamed fugitive and extremist activists of the Awami League for orchestrating the violence. He stated that there is no right to use democratic opportunities to perpetrate anti-democratic violence. Mr. Islam is a significant figure in the revolt that led to the toppling of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024, giving his statements considerable weight in the local diaspora community.

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A Metropolitan Police spokesman provided an official account of the event, noting that officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service. The police confirmed that three people were taken to the hospital following the incident, although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. The group dispersed shortly after officers arrived, but the investigation remains ongoing with no arrests made at this stage.

Medical Response and Injury Reports

The London Ambulance Service dispatched two ambulance crews to the scene on High Road, Chadwell Heath, at 10:12 pm on Monday. The emergency medical team treated six patients at the location, with several men suffering from head injuries and slash wounds. These injuries were severe enough to require medical attention but did not result in long-term life-changing consequences for the victims.

The presence of men armed with sticks and branches attacking people outside the Mayfair Venue underscores the severity of the confrontation. The fighting spilled out onto the streets of east London, leaving six injured and three needing hospital treatment. The coordination between police and ambulance services was swift, but the lack of arrests highlights the challenges in identifying perpetrators in large-scale disorder.

Broader Context of Bangladesh Political Unrest

This incident occurs amid continued political unrest in Bangladesh, where nearly a fifth of the 170 million population are out of work or education. Protesters are demanding that the state stop setting aside a third of government jobs for families of those who fought in the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. This economic and political turmoil has fueled significant unrest and demonstrations across the country.

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Ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been sentenced to death after being toppled two years ago, told AFP that she will return next month. She stated that she does not wish to die but wants to live and continue serving her country. Hasina fled to India in August 2024 after a student-led uprising ended her iron-fisted 15-year rule and has remained in hiding ever since.

She was sentenced to death in absentia last year after a Bangladeshi court convicted her of crimes against humanity over a deadly crackdown on protesters. Her insistence on returning comes days after Bangladesh said she would face execution if she returned, adding that she has no further legal recourse after missing the deadline to appeal against her conviction. She emphasized that no threat of death will keep her away from her own country.