Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Sequel in the Works with Major Stars Returning

The news text discusses the upcoming sequel to the 1997 cult classic comedy Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, with all the major stars set to return. The sequel is set to be released in 2027, marking the 40th high school reunion of the characters.

Fans of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion were delighted to find out this week that a sequel is in the works - with all the major stars set to return.

Work has officially begun on the highly-anticipated follow up to the 1997 cult classic comedy, with lead stars Lisa Kudrow (Michele Weinberger) and Mira Sorvino (Romy White) sharing a photo of themselves on set in their iconic quirky style. If the series is released in 2027 as anticipated, that would mark Romy and Michele's 40th high school reunion.

And a lot has happened to the cast in the years that have passed since the first film - with the likes of Lisa, 62, going on to have stratospheric success with Friends and subsequent movie roles. There are plenty of crossovers between Friends and the film too - with stars from the movie like Vincent Ventresca and Janeane Garofalo going on to star in the hugely-successful sitcom.

Elsewhere others have expanded their careers into other avenues such as Mia Cottet - who played one of the high school elites named Cheryl. She is now a top real estate broker.

Meanwhile Mira, 58, has gone on to have an incredible Hollywood career, despite claims that convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein attempted to blacklist her from roles when she reported that he tried to sexually harass her. So let's take a look at where they all are now..





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Romy And Michele's High School Reunion Sequel Lisa Kudrow Mira Sorvino Friends Hollywood Career Harvey Weinstein

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