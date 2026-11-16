Ron Brand Seen at London Pub After Russell Brand Sentencing to Prison

Ron Brand, father of Russell Brand, was photographed leaving a pub in Hampton Hill days after his son was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for rape and sexual assault crimes.

Ron Brand, the 82-year-old father of entertainer Russell Brand, was photographed enjoying an evening out at a London pub just days after his son was sentenced to over ten years in prison for serious sexual offenses. The former photographer was seen leaving the Duke of Clarence pub in Hampton Hill, south-west London, on Saturday evening after spending time with friends.

Ron Brand Pub Appearance and Departure

Witnesses captured Mr. Brand exiting the venue wearing a green coat and carrying a Sainsbury's shopping bag before he proceeded to catch a bus from a nearby stop. He was also accompanied by a woman who appeared to be the same individual seen by his side outside Southwark Crown Court the previous Monday. This public appearance occurred shortly after Russell Brand began serving a ten-and-a-half-year sentence following his conviction for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court on November 5.

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Prison Transfer from Wandsworth to Littlehey

Russell Brand, aged 51, has been transferred from the Category B HMP Wandsworth in London to the lower security Category C HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire. The move to HMP Littlehey is specifically designated for men convicted of sex offenses, marking a significant change in his incarceration conditions as he begins his term for the crimes committed against multiple victims.

Ron Brand Questions Justice System and Victims

Following the sentencing, Ron Brand publicly criticized the judicial outcome, claiming that his son is actually the victim and describing the sentence as unfair. He accused the complainants of chasing and harassing him, and when questioned by a reporter about a message for the victims, he responded with skepticism, asking, "The victims, what victims? What, Russell?" He further stated that he did not care about the conviction and expressed a lack of trust in the justice system based on what he observed on social media.

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Family Support and Past Allegations

Ron Brand insisted that his son is "strong" and would cope well with the prison sentence, while also expressing confidence in his daughter-in-law Laura Gallacher, stating she is "strong as well." However, Russell Brand's autobiography reveals troubling accounts of his father's behavior, including claims that Ron Brand hired prostitutes for him as a teenager and introduced him to pornography during primary school. He also described instances where his father would bring women to their flat and leave him alone while engaging in sexual activities.

Laura Gallacher Reads Russell Brand's Statement

On Sunday, Laura Gallacher read a letter from Russell Brand on her YouTube channel, Sunday Service, in which he maintained his innocence. In the message, read from a notebook, Russell Brand stated, "As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening." This declaration continues to conflict with the court's verdict and the evidence presented during the trial at Southwark Crown Court last November.