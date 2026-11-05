Ronald Burkle Wins Cotswolds Mansion Appeal After Government Overrules Locals

US billionaire Ronald Burkle has secured planning permission for a luxury Cotswolds estate, overriding local objections through a government appeal process that cites architectural innovation.

US billionaire Ronald Burkle has officially secured the right to construct a controversial luxury estate in the village of Little Tew within the Cotswolds. The Planning Inspectorate approved the six-bedroom country retreat on November 3, marking a significant victory for the Soho House executive after years of legal battles with local residents.

Government Approval Overrides Local Opposition

The Planning Inspectorate granted permission for the mansion despite intense resistance from the Little Tew community. Government officials described the proposed structure as an outstanding and innovative design, effectively overturning two previous refusals by the West Oxfordshire District Council. The decision leaves village residents very disappointed, with local leaders questioning the sudden shift in official stance that allowed the project to proceed.

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Legal Strategy Shifts Council Position

Ronald Burkle, who is 73 years old, initially faced rejection from local authorities after residents filed protests against the development. The tycoon hired Charles Banner KC, recognized as the top planning lawyer in the country, to manage his appeal. During the hearing in September, the West Oxfordshire District Council unexpectedly dropped its opposition and adopted a neutral position, a move that has drawn scrutiny from parish officials.

Village chairman Anthony Cripps expressed confusion regarding the administrative changes. He questioned what factors influenced the council to change its mind midway through the application process. The local conservation group had previously labeled the plans as harmful to the area, citing concerns over light and sound pollution and the potential degradation of the historic setting.

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Mansion Features and Architectural Design

The approved estate will feature a domed Pantheon Hall surrounded by a gun room, wine store, swimming pool, and a newly created lake. The design is intended to blend with the rural landscape while offering high standards of environmental performance. The Planning Inspectorate highlighted the project as a dwelling of outstanding innovative design that enhances biodiversity and the surrounding landscape.

The location sits just three miles from Soho Farmhouse, the celebrity hotspot managed by Burkle. The site is also in close proximity to Diddly Squat Farm, owned by broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson. Burkle purchased the iconic Neverland ranch in December 2020 for approximately £16 million, adding another high-profile property to his extensive real estate portfolio.

Environmental Impact and Housing Benefits

The government ruling noted that the single dwelling would contribute modestly to the local housing supply. This factor carried weight because the council could not demonstrate a five-year supply of deliverable housing sites at the time of the decision. However, critics argue that these benefits are outweighed by the potential harm to ecology, hydrology, and heritage.

The Little Tew Conservation Group stated that the development would negatively impact the enjoyment of footpaths and the countryside. They emphasized that previous submissions had already outlined the environmental risks. Burkle has previously stated he aims to be a good neighbor and support local charities in the communities where he resides.