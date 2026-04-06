Ronan Keating Opens Up About Brother's Death and Biggest Regret in Emotional BBC Show

Boyzone's Ronan Keating becomes emotional in his new show as he discusses the death of his brother Ciaran in a car crash. The singer reveals his biggest regret and how he is dealing with the loss, as well as the important role his brother played in his life. The show focuses on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Ronan Keating , the beloved Boyzone singer and presenter of The One Show, shared a deeply emotional and personal reflection on the biggest regret surrounding the tragic death of his brother, Ciaran, in a recent interview featured as part of his new BBC show, Ronan Keating 's Wild Atlantic. Ciaran passed away in a car accident in July 2023, while traveling with his wife Annemarie, who survived the crash but sustained serious injuries.

The singer, known for his heartfelt music and warm personality, was visibly moved as he opened up to his nephew, Ruairi, Ciaran's son, about the impact of his brother's passing and the lingering grief he continues to experience. The candid conversation highlights the deep bond between the brothers and the profound sense of loss that Ronan, along with his family, has endured. \During the intimate discussion, Ronan revealed how he felt compelled to grow up quickly when he joined the band, which meant he missed out on precious time with his brother. He confessed that he had to make many sacrifices as a result and that he lost a great deal in the process. Sobbing, he expressed his sincere sadness. The show takes place along the Wild Atlantic Way, and the singer revealed that he found the exploration of his brother's choice of residence in western Ireland, where Ciaran had built a life for his family, to be central to his grieving process. Ronan shared that the journey has become an opportunity to understand his brother's motivations and to find a way to let go of the pain. Ruairi also shared his experience of loss, particularly the absence of his father after his football games. Ronan comforted his nephew, emphasizing his father's love and pride in him. The singer also revealed that he had been in therapy to help him with his loss. \Ronan also spoke about his inspiration for undertaking the BBC show. He explained how the project evolved from a celebration of the west coast of Ireland, with its stunning cliffs, beaches, and vibrant communities, into a deeply personal exploration of his brother Ciaran's life and choices. Ciaran had made the decision to move to the west coast, making this journey even more personal. The singer was then joined by other members of his family, including his brother Gary and several nephews. He emphasized the importance of the journey, calling it a family affair to avoid feeling like a lonely pilgrimage. The series, which focuses on exploring the stunning landscapes and communities of the Wild Atlantic Way, provided a therapeutic outlet for Ronan to honor his brother's memory and to confront his grief in an authentic and meaningful way. Ronan's Wild Atlantic is available on BBC Two and to stream on iPlayer





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