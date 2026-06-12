Ronnie Cooke Newhouse Brings Curated Vintage Jewels to Dover Street Market London

A collaboration between stylist Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and Lisbon-based gallerist Isabel Lopes da Silva brings a stunning selection of mid-century jewelry and silver objects to Dover Street Market London, celebrating timeless design and self-purchase.

Ronnie Cooke Newhouse , the renowned stylist and creative director, has always believed in sharing her discoveries. Over a phone call, she laughs about how her friends often advise her to keep her favorite spots secret, but she cannot resist the urge to share them, especially within the community at Dover Street Market , where she has long been a part of a like-minded collective.

Now, she has brought a piece of that passion to London in the form of a curated selection of vintage jewelry and silver objects from Lisbon-based gallerist Isabel Lopes da Silva. This collaboration is a direct reflection of da Silva's exquisite gallery, which Ronnie first encountered in the early 2000s during a lunch break from a photo shoot in Lisbon. She remembers calling da Silva and asking for a tour of his absolute favorite shop.

He took her to Isabel Lopes da Silva's gallery, a space filled with design-led jewelry from the 1930s to the 1970s, all curated through her unique sensibility. The mix of jewelry with silverware and ceramics was so incredible that Ronnie found it unlike any other place she had ever visited. She would take weekend trips to Lisbon solely to visit the gallery, and her Christmas wishlists were populated with carefully selected pieces. Now, that experience has come closer to home.

The collection assembled at Dover Street Market London includes a yellow gold bracelet from the 1960s with graphic inlays of diamonds, mother of pearl, and onyx; a spectacular sculptural brooch from the 1970s featuring coral and jadeite; statement pieces by pioneering Austrian goldsmith Sven Boltenstern; and mid-century Italian silverware. Da Silva remarks that Ronnie's taste is impeccable and that she could not have asked for a better curation herself.

Ronnie admits she could imagine owning all of it, laughing that she is greedy. This curation reflects a broader resurgence of design-led vintage pieces in both fine and fashion jewelry, evident among antique collectors and on runways. Ronnie believes that shoppers at Dover Street Market have the eye and aesthetic to appreciate such strong pieces. She looks forward to seeing women try them on, whether they buy or not, simply to experience the beauty.

She emphasizes that these are pieces to buy for oneself, without needing an occasion or someone else to gift them. Her mantra is empowering: I will buy my own jewelry. These words to live by are reason enough to visit Dover Street Market. The exhibition, titled Isabel Lopes da Silva: Fine Jewellery and Silver Objects curated by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, is on display at Dover Street Market London until July 7, 2026.

It invites visitors to explore a world of curated vintage treasures, blending history, craftsmanship, and personal style. Ronnie's collaboration not only brings Lisbon's hidden gem to London but also champions the idea of self-expression through timeless design. Whether one is a seasoned collector or a curious newcomer, the display offers a unique opportunity to engage with pieces that tell stories of past eras and enduring artistry.

The partnership between da Silva and Ronnie exemplifies how shared passions can create extraordinary retail experiences, reinforcing Dover Street Market's reputation as a destination for the discerning shopper. As the fashion world continues to embrace vintage and sustainable luxury, this curation stands out as a testament to the beauty of carefully preserved heritage. Ronnie hopes that the collection will inspire others to seek out their own favorite pieces and to never wait for permission to indulge in fine jewelry.

The display is a celebration of personal taste and the joy of finding something truly special, encapsulating the spirit of self-gifting and the timeless appeal of well-crafted objects





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