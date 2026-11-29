Ronnie O'Sullivan discusses his three-year struggle for form on the snooker table and his mental health battles as he prepares for the UK Championship against Jack Lisowski.

Legendary snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan has opened up about the severe difficulties he has faced in maintaining his competitive form over the last three years. The fifty-year-old star admitted that his current struggles on the table have been emotionally draining and described the period as hell. His comments come just days before he steps onto the felt to begin his campaign for a ninth UK Championship title against Jack Lisowski in York.

Struggles with Form and Mental Health

Ronnie O'Sullivan has confirmed that his mental health has suffered significantly due to his inability to perform at his usual high standard. He explained that while he can tolerate losing matches, he finds it extremely difficult to play poorly for extended periods without feeling deeply affected. The Rocket noted that in previous seasons, he typically experienced three months of high-quality play where he could cause significant damage to opponents, followed by consistent runs to the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals. However, that consistency has been absent in recent years, leading to a decline in his confidence and overall enjoyment of the sport.

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Identifying the Turning Point in 2023

O'Sullivan was able to pinpoint the exact moment when his form began to deteriorate, identifying a match in 2023 as the critical turning point. The decline started after he suffered a shock defeat to Luca Brecel in the quarter-finals of the 2023 World Championship. Brecel went on to win the world title that year, ending O'Sullivan's reign and marking the beginning of a difficult period for the veteran player. Despite winning other tournaments in 2023, such as the World Grand Prix and the Shanghai Masters, O'Sullivan did not feel satisfied with his gameplay during those events. The loss to Brecel left him feeling like he had regressed to a previous, less effective level of play.

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Restructuring His Game and Tactics

The current UK Championship winner is now engaged in a rigorous process of rebuilding his game from the ground up. He explained that he is trying to rediscover the techniques and habits he relied on years ago before he began making unnecessary changes to his style. O'Sullivan described the process as taking his game apart and putting it back together piece by piece, acknowledging that he cannot fix everything at once. He aims to develop a solid, efficient style that allows him to compete without feeling like he must exert excessive mental and physical effort. This approach involves analyzing his weaknesses and implementing specific corrections rather than relying on general encouragement or broad advice.

Mentoring Young Players and Future Plans

Despite his personal struggles, Ronnie O'Sullivan remains deeply committed to supporting the next generation of snooker talent. He frequently engages with young players such as Wu Yize, Liam Hemery, and Xintong Zhao, offering direct and practical advice on their technical weaknesses. O'Sullivan emphasizes being a straightforward mentor who points out specific areas for improvement rather than offering vague motivation. He also supports the development of Snooker Shoot Out, a fast-paced variant of the game with fifteen-minute frames, as a potential new pathway for young players to enter the sport. Looking toward the end of his career, O'Sullivan hopes to conclude his professional journey on a high note, possibly aiming for a strong performance at a future tournament in Saudi Arabia to ensure he exits the sport with a positive legacy.