Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan defeated Jack Lisowski 6-4 at the Barbican, ending an eight-year winless streak in the first round of the UK Championship.

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan ended an eight-year winless streak in the first round of the Leasing Options UK Championship at the York Barbican. The 50-year-old snooker legend defeated world No 19 Jack Lisowski 6-4, marking his first victory at the venue since lifting the trophy for a record eighth time in 2023. The result signals a potential resurgence for the player who has significantly reduced his tournament schedule in recent years.

O'Sullivan Returns to Winning Ways in York

O'Sullivan demonstrated high-level cueing skills by starting and finishing the match with century breaks. After Lisowski took the opening frame with a 92 clearance, the seven-time world champion responded with breaks of 103 and 55 to win the next three frames. Although Lisowski fought back to level the match at 4-4, O'Sullivan secured the victory with a crucial 133 clearance in the decisive frame. The win provides immediate validation for the Englishman after a summer break that saw him miss several major events.

Also read Jack Lisowski Prepares for Ronnie O'Sullivan Clash Amid Grief and Recovery

The 50-year-old admitted he felt nervous before stepping to the table but expressed confidence in his current form. He told the BBC that he has not competed in five months and initially felt out of sorts, but the match helped restore his touch and feel. O'Sullivan noted that he is looking to play more regularly and believes his game is in good enough shape to compete at the highest level again. He emphasized that he wants to avoid tempting fate while maintaining a winning attitude.

Mark Selby and Mark Williams Advance

Four-time world champion Mark Selby also secured his place in the next round with a 6-2 victory over qualifier Matt Selt. The match was tightly contested, with the first four frames shared before Selby pulled ahead. Although Selby did not score heavily, he capitalized on a mistake from Selt to take a 3-2 lead. Selby extended his advantage with a break of 56, and despite Selt missing opportunities to close the gap, Selby closed out the match. Selby acknowledged that the performance was not perfect but highlighted the importance of advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

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Meanwhile, Welsh star Mark Williams survived a late scare to defeat fellow former champion Stephen Maguire 6-5. Williams recovered from a 3-1 deficit to win four frames in succession, including a break of 101. Maguire fought back to level the match at 5-5, forcing a deciding frame. Williams prevailed after compiling a break of 53 in the final frame. The victory allows Williams to continue his campaign at the Barbican after a hard-fought battle that tested his mental resilience.

Zhao Xintong Sets Up Clash With Selby

Chinese star Zhao Xintong reached the last 16 after edging out a tough opponent in a tight match. Zhao expressed pride in his performance, noting that he had not played such a challenging match in a long time. He admitted that his safety play was not ideal but felt lucky to secure the win. Zhao looked forward to his next match against Mark Selby, whom he described as his idol. The young Chinese player expressed honor at the prospect of facing a former world champion on such a big stage.

The results at the Barbican set up intriguing matchups for the coming days. World champion Wu Yajun is scheduled to take on Nottingham's Michael Holt in the next round. The early success of O'Sullivan, Selby, and Williams provides a boost for the sport's biggest stars as they aim to go deep into the championship. Fans will watch closely to see if the experienced veterans can maintain their momentum and challenge for the title in the final stages of the event.