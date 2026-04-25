Roofer Cleared of Hare Dumping, Convicted on Bird Possession Charges

James Kempster was found not guilty of criminal damage after dumping 50 hares outside a village shop, but convicted of possessing two dead birds. He reacted to the verdict with a bird-like call.

A roofer, James Kempster , has been acquitted of criminal damage charges related to the disturbing incident of dumping 50 dead hares and two birds outside a village shop in Broughton, Hampshire .

The case centered around accusations that Kempster transformed the store into a scene resembling a 'horror movie' by smearing blood on the windows and scattering hare carcasses across the forecourt. After more than two hours of deliberation, magistrates determined they could not establish 'beyond reasonable doubt' that the individual depicted in the shocking CCTV footage was, in fact, Kempster.

The prosecution presented CCTV evidence and DNA analysis linking Kempster to the scene, but the defense successfully argued that the evidence was insufficient for a definitive conviction. The CCTV footage showed a person resembling Kempster, but the clothing and vehicle did not definitively match those seen during the incident. Forensic experts also offered conflicting opinions regarding the reliability of the DNA technology used.

Despite being cleared of the criminal damage charge, Kempster was found guilty of two separate counts under the Wildlife and Countryside Act for possessing the dead bodies of a barn owl and a kestrel. The magistrates concluded that the DNA evidence sufficiently proved Kempster had been in possession of the birds at some point. This conviction carries the potential for imprisonment, and Kempster will be sentenced in June following the preparation of a report.

Throughout the trial, Kempster maintained his innocence, stating he had no involvement in the incident and could not explain how his DNA ended up on the animals. His defense barrister, Juliet Osborne, emphasized the high standard of proof required for a conviction, arguing that even if Kempster's involvement was 'very probable,' it wasn't enough to secure a guilty verdict. The prosecution argued that establishing a motive wasn't necessary, only certainty regarding the evidence.

The courtroom witnessed a dramatic conclusion as Kempster, upon leaving the building, audibly mimicked bird sounds, exclaiming 'Tweet, tweet, tweet' to reporters. This unusual reaction followed a trial filled with bizarre details and conflicting evidence. The incident itself involved a significant number of dead animals being discarded in a disturbing manner, causing considerable distress and concern within the local community.

The case highlights the challenges of relying solely on CCTV footage and DNA evidence in criminal investigations, particularly when establishing a definitive link between a suspect and the crime. The magistrates' decision underscores the importance of upholding the principle of 'innocent until proven guilty' and the need for conclusive evidence to secure a conviction. The sentencing for the wildlife offenses will provide a further chapter in this unusual case





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James Kempster Hare Dumping Wildlife Crime Criminal Damage Hampshire

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