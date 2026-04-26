Root Nears Century as County Championship Delivers Drama

Joe Root impresses on his return to county cricket, falling just short of a century for Yorkshire against Sussex. Other notable performances include centuries from Haseeb Hameed, Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence, and Jake Weatherald, while Worcestershire secure a victory and Zak Crawley's form remains a concern.

County Championship action saw several notable performances across multiple grounds on day three, with batsmen dominating in many of the encounters. At Headingley, Joe Root marked his return to county cricket with a promising 96 for Yorkshire against Sussex , falling just short of a century after a well-fought innings.

Yorkshire ultimately secured a slender single-figure lead, finishing on 511 in response to Sussex’s 502, and then managed to dismiss both Sussex openers, leaving them at 31-2. Sam Whiteman also reached a century for Yorkshire, adding to Finlay Bean’s ton from the previous day, while Jonny Bairstow had a less successful outing, being dismissed for just six. Elsewhere, Ben Duckett experienced a similar frustration to Root, being dismissed for 93 during Nottinghamshire’s match against Warwickshire at Trent Bridge.

However, Nottinghamshire captain Haseeb Hameed found his form with a stylish 115, contributing to a significant 150-run partnership with Duckett and establishing a commanding lead of 130 for the defending champions. At the Kia Oval, former England players Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence showcased their skills with centuries against Essex. Sibley’s patient 101 took over six and a half hours, while Lawrence’s more rapid 125 helped Surrey to a first-innings lead of 63.

The match appears to be heading towards a draw. Glamorgan faced a resilient Leicestershire at Sophia Gardens, with Leicestershire ending the day strongly placed at 500-5 in response to Glamorgan’s 440, Jake Weatherald scoring a notable 104. In Division Two, Worcestershire secured the first victory of the round, defeating Kent by an innings and two runs at New Road. Zak Crawley, the England opener, struggled to convert a promising start into a substantial score, making 31 before being dismissed.

His recent form continues to raise concerns about his Test place. Lancashire set themselves up for a potential victory against promotion rivals Durham, thanks to a crucial partnership between Paul Coughlin (100 not out) and Michael Jones (72) after a challenging start. Derbyshire, however, face an uphill battle to avoid defeat against Gloucestershire, resuming day four trailing by 100 runs.

The County Championship continues to provide a platform for players to demonstrate their skills and push for selection, with several key performances emerging across the country





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Joe Root County Championship Yorkshire Sussex Haseeb Hameed Dom Sibley Dan Lawrence Zak Crawley Nottinghamshire Warwickshire Surrey Essex Glamorgan Leicestershire Worcestershire Kent Lancashire Durham Derbyshire Gloucestershire

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