Rory Kinnear Reflects on Father Roy's Tragic Death 40 Years After Stunt Accident

Actor Rory Kinnear discusses the tragic death of his father Roy Kinnear in 1988, the negligence lawsuit against Falcon Films, and his sister Karina's passing.

Actor Rory Kinnear has publicly reflected on the profound impact of his father Roy Kinnear's death, revealing that he remains moved to tears forty years after the incident. Roy Kinnear died at the age of 54 in 1988 after being thrown from a horse while filming the movie The Return of the Musketeers. The accident occurred during a stunt that was widely considered unsafe, leading to a long legal battle for the family.

The Fatal Stunt Accident in Spain

Roy Kinnear was performing on a cobbled bridge in Spain when the accident happened. Stuntmen had refused to attempt the scene due to the danger of placing horses on the uneven surface. Production staff agreed to lay down sand to make the area safer for the actors to perform the stunt. Despite these precautions, Roy Kinnear was thrown from the horse, sustaining a broken pelvis that ultimately led to his death.

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Rory Kinnear was only ten years old when his father passed away. His mother, actress Carmel Cryan, was left to raise three children alone, including their profoundly disabled sister Karina. Rory revealed that his grief did not fully manifest until he was sixteen years old, leaving him with deep feelings of anger. He believed the death was entirely unnecessary and avoidable given the circumstances.

After the tragedy, the family discovered a letter Roy Kinnear had written to his wife but had not yet sent. In the letter, he mentioned he was heading into a scene that stunt coordinators had deemed too dangerous. He asked his wife to wish him good luck. This letter served as a heartbreaking confirmation that the production team was aware of the risks involved in the scene.

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Negligence Lawsuit and Legal Compensation

The family pursued legal action against the producers and directors responsible for the film. They filed a lawsuit for negligence against producer Pierre Spengler, director Richard Lester, and the production company Falcon Films. The court found in favor of the family, awarding them £650,000 in damages plus legal costs.

Rory Kinnear stated that his father should not have died from the injuries sustained. He explained that a simple blood transfusion could have likely saved his father's life. Instead, he alleged that a hospital error contributed to the fatal outcome. He emphasized that the combination of the dangerous stunt and medical complications resulted in an unnecessary loss of life.

The legal settlement did not erase the trauma for the family. Carmel Cryan had to manage the financial and emotional aftermath while raising a family with special needs. The case highlighted the lack of safety protocols in the film industry during that era. It also underscored the responsibility producers have for ensuring the safety of their cast and crew.

Grief and Family Tragedy Over Decades

Rory Kinnear's reflections also touched upon the death of his sister Karina Kinnear six years ago. Karina had been severely disabled from birth due to a lack of oxygen that caused brain damage. She passed away from complications related to COVID-19 in May 2020 at the age of 48. Her death occurred during the early months of the global pandemic.

Karina had faced numerous health challenges throughout her life. She became paralyzed from the waist down at age 19 following a spinal operation. In 2014, she battled sepsis, which resulted in kidney damage. Rory noted that she had not been admitted to a hospital for eighteen months prior to her death, defying medical odds for most of her life.

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Rory Kinnear described Karina as an anchor of kindness and strength. He criticized the narrative that her underlying conditions were the primary cause of death. He argued that the coronavirus was the direct cause, noting that her lung capacity was already diminished. He expressed pride in her resilience and the lessons she taught him about life.

Acting Career and Personal Resilience

Despite these personal tragedies, Rory Kinnear has built a successful acting career spanning twenty-six years. He has portrayed three different prime ministers in various film and television roles. In a recent interview with The Times, he discussed how he channels his personal experiences into his characters.

He believes that acting is a two-way street that involves refleting characters through one's own prism of experience. He acknowledged that while he forgets himself in the portrayal, he cannot portray someone else without using his own emotional history. This approach has allowed him to deliver nuanced performances despite the weight of his personal losses.

Rory paid tribute to Karina on BBC Radio 4's Today programme shortly after her passing. He recalled playing her favorite songs and speaking to her over FaceTime and the telephone. Nurses helped facilitate these final moments so his mother could read her favorite stories. Rory emphasized that Karina's inspiring approach to life continues to help him cope with his grief forty years later.