Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll Dazzle at White House State Dinner

A behind-the-scenes photo shows Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll at the White House State Dinner honoring King Charles. President Trump praised McIlroy's Masters victory during the event.

Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll were the epitome of elegance at last month's White House State Dinner , where they mingled with royalty and other A-list guests.

A new behind-the-scenes photo captured the couple posing in the grand Entrance Hall of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez visible in the background. McIlroy, 37, looked dapper in a Ralph Lauren tailcoat tuxedo valued at nearly $10,000, clutching a glass of champagne. His wife Erica, 38, stunned in an $8,700 Elie Saab embroidered tulle gown with black floral appliqués, complemented by a Bottega Veneta clutch, Christian Louboutin heels, and black opera gloves.

The couple's stylist, Ingrid Hoey, who has dressed wives and girlfriends of Europe's Ryder Cup team, shared the photo on Instagram, highlighting their flawless fashion choices. The event, hosted by President Donald Trump in honor of King Charles and Queen Camilla, saw McIlroy in the spotlight despite his low profile since winning his second consecutive Masters title in April. President Trump interrupted his prepared speech to praise the golfer, calling his victory an example of unconquerable courage.

Trump's impromptu tribute referenced McIlroy's one-shot win over World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, making McIlroy the first player since Tiger Woods in 2002 to go back-to-back at Augusta National. The president later posted on Truth Social, hailing McIlroy as a legend and praising his performance under intense pressure. The Masters triumph marked a milestone in McIlroy's career, solidifying his legacy as one of golf's greats.

McIlroy and Stoll's appearance at the State Dinner came nearly a year after they reconciled following a brief divorce filing. In May 2024, McIlroy filed for divorce from the former PGA of America employee, but the couple withdrew the filings weeks later, stating they had resolved their differences and looked forward to a new beginning.

The couple, who share a daughter named Poppy, have since appeared united at various events, including the Masters' Par 3 contest and now this prestigious White House dinner. Other notable guests included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, as well as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who was photographed entering the White House amidst his legal battles with Elon Musk.

The evening combined high fashion, royal diplomacy, and sports acclaim, showcasing McIlroy as both a champion athlete and a devoted family man





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