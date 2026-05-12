Rory McIlroy: LIV Golf's Future is Precarious, Should Seek Alternative Funding

Rory McIlroy admits that he was wrong to hope that the PGA Tour would take Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund's investment and acknowledges that LIV Golf's future is in a 'precarious position'. Despite the uncertain future, McIlroy moves ahead to LIV Golf and believes that uncertainty continues in the men's game, but also believes that LIV Golf should consider alternative funding for their future.

Rory McIlroy acknowledges that the future of LIV Golf is in a 'precarious position' and admits that he was wrong to hope the PGA Tour would take Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund 's ( PIF ) investment.

The PIF announced that their funding for LIV Golf would end after the 2026 season. McIlroy believes that uncertainty continues in the men's game as LIV Golf tries to find alternative funding. Jon Rahm moves ahead to LIV Golf, but remains under a long-term contract, despite questions over their future





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LIV Golf Rory Mcilroy PGA Tour Public Investment Fund Scott O'neil PIF Jon Rahm Future Alternative Funding

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