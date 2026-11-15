Rory McIlroy Wins Record-Equalling Eighth Race to Dubai Title and Dedicates It to His Father

Rory McIlroy secured a fifth successive Race to Dubai crown, matching Colin Montgomerie's record of eight Order of Merit titles, and dedicated the achievement to his father Gerry, who is recovering from a double lung transplant.

Rory McIlroy fought back tears on Sunday as he dedicated his record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title to his father Gerry, who is recovering from a double lung transplant.

McIlroy Seals Eighth Race To Dubai Title

McIlroy sealed the honour with a second-place finish behind Tyrrell Hatton at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. The Northern Irishman carded a blemish-free fourth round of 67 to finish on 10 under par, alone in second. That was enough to overtake Eugenio Chacarra and claim a fifth successive Race to Dubai crown, matching Colin Montgomerie's record of eight Order of Merit titles.

Also read Hatton Takes Lead as McIlroy's Race to Dubai Hopes Fade at DP World Tour Championship

Chacarra had held a slender 533.93-point lead over Masters champion McIlroy going into the season finale on the Earth Course. The Spaniard needed to win the tournament to be sure of fending off McIlroy and several other big names in the chasing pack. A final round of 69, featuring six birdies but also three bogeys either side of the turn, left Chacarra at eight under in a tie for third.

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Other scores in the final groups also went McIlroy's way over a tense back nine as he edged the ranking battle. McIlroy said his father had been in his thoughts a lot. Fighting back tears in his post-tournament interview, he said: He has been in the hospital for the last two months. He underwent a huge operation at the end of September and he is recovering well, thankfully.

When I left to come here to the Middle East, I went up to Cleveland to see him before I went and he said to me, Go win the Race to Dubai. This one is for him. Gerry McIlroy has been recovering in a Cleveland hospital since the double lung transplant. McIlroy revealed the situation was critical enough that he considered withdrawing from the India event to remain close to home.

McIlroy Equalls Montgomerie Record

He spent nine days in the ICU with his father and only felt comfortable travelling after ensuring he was in good hands. The 36-year-old also spoke of his pride at equalling Montgomerie's record. He said: Winning eight Order of Merits was never really in my list of goals when I was growing up.

I remember Monty being obviously a stalwart of the European Tour, going to watch him at the World Match Play at Wentworth over the years and remember playing with him for the first time, so to pull up alongside him and to win any of these things, it means the world to me. I am a very proud European, a proud European player.

I am proud to be a part of the DP World Tour, and I am very proud of myself right now. McIlroy also matched Sir Nick Faldo's major tally by winning the Masters in April. The final round featured a dramatic back-and-forth contest for the top ranking between McIlroy and Chacarra. The two players traded the projected Number One spot multiple times throughout the day before the decisive moment arrived on the par-four sixteenth hole.

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McIlroy secured a birdie there to move slightly ahead of Chacarra in the projected standings. He admitted he was unaware of how tight the race was until the sixteenth, and felt nervous after seeing Chacarra projected as Number One while walking to the green.

Hatton Claims Tournament Victory

However, he performed when it mattered most, capitalising on the fact that no other players in the chasing pack made a significant run. McIlroy said the situation was stressful but expressed satisfaction with how the final day unfolded. Englishman Hatton secured his first DP World Tour Championship title at 15 under, pulling clear with a closing round of 66. That saw him take third place in the overall Race to Dubai standings behind McIlroy and Chacarra.

Hatton, who claimed a sixth Rolex Series title, said: This is really special. I was really nervous today. I have had a bit of heartbreak around here, and I felt like it was going to be a difficult day. I am just really proud of how I played on the back nine, the putter was amazing and it certainly saved me all week.

It feels so good to win here. Chacarra's tied-third finish earned him a valuable PGA Tour membership through the Race to Dubai rankings. McIlroy's achievement adds to a stellar season in which he successfully defended his Masters title. The emotional dedication to his father and the professional milestone of matching Montgomerie's record underscore the significance of the win.

As he looks towards the next season, McIlroy remains focused on continuing his legacy while supporting his family through their health challenges. The title caps a remarkable year for the Northern Irishman.