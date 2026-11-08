Rory McIlroy Moves to Second in Race to Dubai After Abu Dhabi Finish

Rory McIlroy finished third at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship to take second place in the Race to Dubai standings ahead of the DP World Tour Championship finale.

Rory McIlroy secured a vital second-place position in the Race to Dubai standings following his third-place finish at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship. The Northern Irish golfer concluded the tournament at Yas Links GC with a score of 19 under par, marking his 11th top-three finish in 15 attempts at this specific venue. This result positions him just behind Eugenio Chacarra in the global rankings as he prepares for the season finale. McIlroy finished four strokes behind tournament winner Jon Rahm, who is also a teammate on the Ryder Cup squad. The outcome places McIlroy above Patrick Reed in the standings, giving him a realistic path to challenge for a record-equalling eighth Order of Merit title.

McIlroy Ties Lead Before Closing Stumble

Rory McIlroy demonstrated strong form in the final round at Yas Links GC by executing a birdie and eagle to start his day. He held a share of the lead with seven holes remaining, showing significant promise for a potential victory. McIlroy made consecutive birdies on the tenth and eleventh holes of the back nine to tie for the top spot. However, he missed two crucial scoring opportunities on the twelfth and thirteenth holes to maintain his momentum. After scrambling for par on the fourteenth hole, he struggled to close out the round, finishing with a three-under 69 but a one-over final seven holes.

Also read Abu Dhabi Championship: Jon Rahm takes one-shot lead into final round

McIlroy Analyzes Performance and Short Game

Rory McIlroy acknowledged the positive signs in his game despite the lack of a worldwide victory since defending his Masters title in April. He admitted that he felt he had legitimate chances throughout the tournament, particularly on the final day. McIlroy highlighted his ability to generate birdies and hit accurate long shots as indicators of improving form. However, he identified his short game and wedge play as areas requiring immediate attention and sharpening. He expressed frustration that these specific elements remain a work in progress, noting that they are critical for converting opportunities into wins.

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Points Gap and Chacarra Standings Implications

Rory McIlroy now trails Eugenio Chacarra by exactly 533.93 points in the Race to Dubai standings. The DP World Tour Championship offers 2,000 points to the winner and 1,335 points to the second-place finisher. This substantial point distribution makes the upcoming finale the decisive event for the overall Order of Merit title. McIlroy stated that he expects to be placed in the final group for the opening round on Thursday. He described this position as a familiar and exciting scenario for him as he approaches the season-ending championship.

Viewer Access for Season Finale Coverage

The DP World Tour Championship will be broadcast live across all four rounds on Sky Sports. Viewers can tune into Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event for the opening round coverage starting at 7am. This extensive broadcasting package ensures global access to the critical event that will determine the final Race to Dubai champion. All participants, including Rory McIlroy, Eugenio Chacarra, and Jon Rahm, will compete for the final points necessary to secure their legacies for the year.