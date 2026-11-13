Rory McIlroy Shares Lead at DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton lead the DP World Tour Championship at five under par. McIlroy boosts his Race to Dubai hopes with a resilient second round.

Rory McIlroy has surged into a share of the lead at the DP World Tour Championship, joining Tyrrell Hatton at the summit of the leaderboard. Both golfers sit at five under par following the conclusion of the second round at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. This performance marks a significant step toward McIlroy securing his eighth Race to Dubai title, equalling the all-time record held by Collin Montgomerie.

Mcilroy rallies after second round stumble

McIlroy briefly held the outright lead on Friday after executing a flawless start to his round. He went four-under par through his first eleven holes, demonstrating exceptional control on the Earth Course. However, a flurry of bogeys on his back nine caused him to drop down the leaderboard momentarily.

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He responded with resilience, securing a birdie on the eighteenth hole to post a second-round score of seventy. This recovery allowed him to join clubhouse leader Hatton at five under par, resetting the competitive balance at the top of the field.

Hatton and Luiten battle for control

Tyrrell Hatton began his round in emphatic fashion, making birdies on his first two holes. He mixed three further birdies with two bogeys to post a three-under seventy-nine for his second round, maintaining his position at the top.

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Overnight leader Joost Luiten suffered a late stumble, conceding back-to-back bogeys on holes fourteen and fifteen. Unlike McIlroy, Luiten was unable to recover, going one over for the day to join Kristoffer Reitan tied for third at four under par.

Chacarra and Rahm trail the leaders

Race to Dubai Rankings leader Eugenio Chacarra battled to stay within touching distance of the leaders. He mixed six birdies with five bogeys to go one over through sixteen holes. The Spaniard showed resilience by carding back-to-back birdies on his final two holes, chipping in from off the green on the eighteenth.

Chacarra posted a second-round seventy-one, moving four shots off the leaders. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm battled with bunkers throughout his second round. He took two out of a fairway bunker on the seventh hole and smashed a wedge shot into the bank of another bunker on the eighth. Rahm posted a second-round seventy-one, finishing three shots back from Hatton and McIlroy.

Impact on Race to Dubai standings

McIlroy's resilient performance moves him to the top of the projected Race to Dubai rankings. He stated that winning the tournament is his primary focus, believing the second trophy will follow if he secures the first. Patrick Reed, vying to become the second American to win the title, endured a torrid day with a five-over seventy-seven, slumping to second-bottom on the leaderboard.