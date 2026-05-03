Rosanna Tennant Welcomes Second Child, Daughter Mimi Alice Pointer

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter and F1 TV star Rosanna Tennant has announced the birth of her second child, a daughter named Mimi Alice Pointer, sharing heartwarming photos on Instagram.

Rosanna Tennant , the well-known sports broadcaster and journalist specializing in Formula 1 , has joyfully announced the arrival of her second child, a daughter named Mimi Alice Pointer .

The heartwarming news was shared with her followers on Instagram on Sunday, accompanied by a collection of charming photographs showcasing the newest addition to her family. Tennant expressed her profound happiness, describing Mimi as 'the missing piece of our puzzle,' and revealed that the baby was born on April 9th. The images offer a tender glimpse into the family's early days, depicting moments of connection and joy.

One photograph shows Mimi nestled in her Moses basket beside a vibrant bouquet of flowers, while another captures her husband, Grant, lovingly carrying Mimi in a baby carrier during a peaceful walk through the woods. The family was also pictured enjoying a casual outing, savoring food and drinks together with their newborn. Rosanna herself is seen basking in the sunshine while bottle-feeding her daughter in a serene garden setting.

The arrival of Mimi has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from Tennant’s social media followers. Comments flooded in, expressing delight and admiration for the beautiful family and the touching photographs. Tennant’s post detailed the wonderful few weeks following Mimi’s birth, highlighting the invaluable support of her husband, Grant, who took two weeks of paternity leave to spend quality time with the family.

She also praised her son, Hugo, for embracing his role as a big brother, describing him as 'the best big brother.

' Tennant’s heartfelt message conveyed a sense of complete fulfillment, stating that her heart was 'so full it could burst. ' This addition to the family marks a significant and joyous chapter in Tennant’s personal life, complementing her already successful career in sports broadcasting. Her ability to balance a demanding profession with the joys of motherhood is inspiring to many. The intimate and personal nature of the announcement resonated deeply with her audience, further solidifying her connection with her fans.

Rosanna Tennant has established herself as a prominent figure in the world of motorsport journalism. She currently serves as a lead presenter for F1 TV and a pit-lane reporter for BBC Radio 5 Live, where she also hosts the popular F1: Chequered Flag podcast.

Her groundbreaking achievements include becoming the first woman to call the start of a Formula 1 race in 2021 and leading the first all-female F1 commentary team for the Pit Lane Channel in 2020, broadcasting to a global audience of over 70 countries. Beyond Formula 1, Tennant’s broadcasting experience extends to Wimbledon Radio Channel, where she has reported since 2019, and BBC Radio Norfolk, where she hosts her own motorsport segment, 'Racing Torque.

' She is also a dedicated advocate for increasing female representation in motorsport, serving as an Ambassador for Girls on Track UK, a Motorsport UK initiative. Her commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion within the industry underscores her passion for the sport and her desire to inspire the next generation of female motorsport enthusiasts. The birth of Mimi Alice Pointer adds another layer of richness to the life of this accomplished and inspiring woman





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Rosanna Tennant Formula 1 Birth Newborn Mimi Alice Pointer

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