Nico Rosberg analyzes Lewis Hamilton's remarkable qualifying performance in Barcelona, attributing it to a switch to familiar brake material. Rosberg explains how Hamilton's late braking mastery not only produced a spectacular lap but also indirectly pressured Charles Leclerc into a Q3 crash by attempting to copy the technique.

Nico Rosberg , the former Mercedes teammate of Lewis Hamilton , has offered insights into Hamilton's recent exceptional performance and its potential impact on rival Charles Leclerc .

According to Rosberg, Hamilton's resurgence is placing significant pressure on Leclerc, particularly evident during qualifying sessions. Rosberg highlighted that Hamilton, at 41, is delivering one of his best qualifying laps despite challenges faced in previous seasons, especially with Ferrari. The switch to Carbon Industrie brake material, a familiar element from his Mercedes days, seems to have unlocked Hamilton's ability to brake later than ever before, a technique visibly superior even to his current teammate George Russell.

This braking mastery allowed Hamilton to craft a spectacular lap in Barcelona, turning a weekend where he seemingly struggled into a moment of magic when it mattered most. Rosberg connected this pressure directly to Leclerc's crash in Q3, suggesting that Leclerc attempted to emulate Hamilton's late braking but exaggerated the maneuver, resulting in a significant off-road incident. The narrative underscores Hamilton's adaptability and mental fortitude, transforming technical adjustments into competitive advantage and psychological pressure on his rivals.

This analysis paints a picture of a veteran driver leveraging deep experience and technical familiarity to repeatedly excel under pressure, influencing the dynamics of the championship battle





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Lewis Hamilton Nico Rosberg Charles Leclerc Mercedes Ferrari Barcelona Grand Prix Qualifying Braking Carbon Industrie Pressure

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