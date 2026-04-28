Rosé & the Runners: Dine and Dashers Pay Up After Social Media Shaming

A group of women who fled a Manchester cocktail bar without paying their £160 bill have paid up after being publicly shamed on social media. The incident highlights a growing trend of 'dine and dash' incidents impacting hospitality businesses across Britain.

A Manchester cocktail bar, Finders Keepers , was targeted by a group of women who ran up a £160 bill for multiple bottles of rosé wine and then left without paying.

The group, quickly nicknamed 'Rosé & the Runners' by the bar's owners, visited the establishment on New Islington Marina in the Ancoats area on a busy Saturday. The incident occurred during a record-breaking weekend for the bar, boosted by good weather and a concert at Co-op Live. The owners initially took to social media, sharing images of the alleged dine and dashers and requesting payment, offering a payment link or inviting them back to settle the bill.

Fortunately, the power of social media proved effective, and one member of the group came forward to pay the tab, claiming the group had simply 'forgotten' to pay. The bar's co-owner, Amy Harrison, expressed relief at the resolution but highlighted the 'sour taste' left by the incident, particularly given the challenges faced by the hospitality industry, including rising operational costs and the lack of VAT reduction.

The incident sparked wider discussion about a growing trend of 'dine and dash' occurrences across Britain, with bars and restaurants increasingly becoming victims of such schemes. Sacha Lord, former night-time economy advisor for Greater Manchester, offered to cover the bill and even proposed a £500 reward for information leading to the identification of those involved, emphasizing the difficulties faced by independent hospitality businesses.

This case follows similar incidents reported earlier this year, including a £170 bill being skipped at a restaurant in Portsmouth by individuals who allegedly exploited a pre-pay system, and a £312 banquet being abandoned unpaid by a group of women in October of the previous year. These instances demonstrate a concerning pattern of dishonest behavior impacting the hospitality sector.

The Portsmouth incident involved individuals posing as electricians who strategically paid for an initial portion of their order to bypass full upfront payment, then accumulated a further £170 in unpaid drinks and food. The increasing frequency of these 'dine and dash' incidents underscores the financial strain on businesses already grappling with economic pressures. The hospitality industry is particularly vulnerable, operating on often-thin margins and facing challenges like increased ingredient costs, staffing shortages, and high energy bills.

While Finders Keepers ultimately received payment, the time and effort spent pursuing the bill, coupled with the negative impact on morale, represent a significant cost. The bar's owners expressed gratitude for the support received from their customers and followers on social media, which played a crucial role in resolving the situation. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of community support for local businesses and the potential for social media to hold individuals accountable for their actions.

The incident also raises questions about preventative measures that restaurants and bars can implement to mitigate the risk of dine and dash, such as requiring upfront deposits or utilizing more robust payment systems. The overall trend suggests a need for greater awareness and potentially stricter penalties for those engaging in this form of theft





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