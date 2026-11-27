Roseanne Barr calls JD Vance stupid and demands his resignation, predicting Marco Rubio will win the 2028 Republican nomination in a harsh critique.

Comedian Roseanne Barr launched a fierce verbal assault against Vice President JD Vance during a recent interview, demanding he step down immediately while predicting Marco Rubio as the inevitable Republican nominee for the 2028 presidential race. The outspoken entertainer appeared on the Israeli podcast The Western Spirit on Thursday to discuss the current political landscape and her strong opinions regarding the vice president's future in national politics.

Barr Criticizes Vance's Political Viability

During her appearance, Barr did not hold back her disdain for the current vice president, describing him as really stupid and asserting that he has no realistic chance of winning the presidency. She claimed that she had been warning about Vance for more than a year, labeling him a globalist rather than an American patriot. Barr stated that she has been vocal about this position on her own podcast for a full year, insisting that nobody likes him and that he should resign now. She emphasized that she knew over a year ago that his political strategy was flawed and that his prospects were diminishing rapidly.

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Debate Over GOP Midterm Losses and Foreign Policy

The comedian's tirade followed recent comments from Vance, who suggested that the war in Iran and America's relationship with Israel were key factors in the Republican Party's losses during the midterm elections. Vance had called on Republicans to focus on the cost of living and inflation, advocating for an America First approach that included reconsidering the country's relationship with Israel. His remarks sparked significant debate among conservatives, highlighting a growing divide within the party regarding foreign policy priorities. Some members demanded a more restrained approach overseas, while others continued to argue that strong support for Israel remains a central commitment of the Republican coalition.

Attacks on Conservative Media Figures and Thiel

Barr expanded her critique to include other prominent conservative figures, accusing podcasters such as Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Candace Owens of following CIA talking points. She claimed that these media personalities were influenced by the deep state and were not truly representing American interests. She specifically targeted billionaire Peter Thiel, a longtime political backer of Vance, describing him as the person Vance works for and is a spokesman and slave of. Barr accused Thiel and his associates of being globalist figures who control every penny and every human on Earth through their influence on political narratives.

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2028 Race Dynamics and Rubio's Position

Amidst the criticism of Vance, Barr confidently predicted that Marco Rubio would win the Republican nomination in the upcoming election cycle. While Rubio has publicly backed Vance if the vice president decides to launch a presidential campaign, Barr sees him as the superior candidate with a genuine chance at victory. Vance has not yet announced whether he will run for president in 2028, having told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that he would figure it out sometime next year. The Daily Mail reached out to Vance's office for comment regarding Barr's recent allegations and statements.

Implications for the Republican Coalition

The conflict between Barr and Vance highlights the ongoing tension within the Republican base regarding the direction of the party. Barr declared that she is America First, distinguishing herself from figures like Tucker Carlson, whom she criticized for being Iran First. She argued that both sides hate Israel because Israel is too cool for school, a remark that underscores the complex and often contradictory nature of American political discourse. As the 2028 election cycle begins to take shape, the rivalry between potential candidates and the ideological battles within the party are likely to intensify, with figures like Barr continuing to voice strong and controversial opinions.